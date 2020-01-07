Logan Elm turned around a halftime deficit with a 20-point outburst in the third quarter on Tuesday on its way to a 53-44 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over host Amanda-Clearcreek.
The Braves entered the second half trailing 27-23, but turned the scoreboard around with a 20-10 period with four players taking part in scoring. Logan Elm shot 9 of 14 (64.3 percent) for the period, led by Gabe Chalfin hitting four of those shots and contributing nine points.
“Gabe was extremely active on both ends of the floor and he got us going in the third quarter,” Logan Elm coach Doug Stiverson said. “He came away with some steals on the defensive end to get us into transition and then he also got to the basket and scored some easy ones.”
The Braves took a 43-37 lead into the fourth quarter and tacked on three more points to their advantage in the period, led by Isaac Ward draining a pair of three-pointers.
After allowing the Aces six field goals in the first quarter, the Braves checked their hosts to eight over the final 24 minutes.
“We weren’t as active away from the basketball as we needed to be in the first half and especially that first quarter,” Stiverson said. “We picked up our helpside defense, got some deflections and made things tougher on Amanda in the second half by being more active.”
Chalfin paced all scorers with 25 points on 8 of 17 (47.1 percent) shooting, Ward followed with 15, Jason Sailor tossed in six and Jeremy Wietelmann added five.
Peyton Madison had nine of his 14 points in the first half for the Aces and Miller scored eight of his 12 points in the first quarter.
Both teams continue league play on Saturday, as the Braves (7-4, 3-2) host Circleville and the Aces (6-5, 2-3) entertain Liberty Union.
Bloom-Carroll 63,
Teays Valley 39
Bloom-Carroll opened a MSL-Buckeye game on a 23-2 run on its way to a 63-39 win on Tuesday over visiting Teays Valley.
“We did not shoot the ball very well tonight as we were 11 of 45 from the field,” Teays Valley coach Brian Barnett said. “Bloom-Carroll did a good job of taking away our penetration and kept us off the offensive glass.”
The Vikings trailed 30-15 at halftime and 49-20 entering the final period.
“Our kids battled hard in the second quarter to cut our deficit going into halftime,” Barnett said. “Even down 15 at half, I still felt we had a great chance to make a third quarter run. Bloom-Carroll really played some solid defense in the third quarter and also converted on their end.”
Garrett Meddock contributed 17 points and Clayton Knox added eight for the Vikings.
“Garrett had a great game on both ends of the floor for us — he continues to shoot the ball well and his defensive toughness was really good,” Barnett said. “Garrett does a great job of moving without the ball to the open areas and he has a quick release. He is playing some really great basketball.”
Evan Dozer had 15 points and Jared Rose added 14 for the Bulldogs (6-3, 5-0).
The Vikings (3-6, 2-3) continue league play on Saturday at Hamilton Township.
Liberty Union 77,
Circleville 53
Circleville was unable to rebound from an early deficit on Tuesday in a 77-53 MSL-Buckeye loss to host Liberty Union.
The Tigers trailed 18-9 after a quarter of play, 34-20 at the break and 57-36 entering the final period of play.
Evan Justice had 17 points and Riley Gibson added 10 for the Tigers.
Jacob Berlekamp accounted for 17 points and Ty Boggs added 15 for the Lions (5-6, 1-4).
The Tigers (2-8, 0-5) continue league play on Saturday at Logan Elm.
Westfall 64,
New Hope 61
Westfall held off visiting New Hope on Tuesday for a 64-61 non-conference win.
The Mustangs led 22-14 after a period of play, 37-29 at intermission and 50-45 entering the final period.
Jay Wyman led the way with 16 points, Hayden Lemaster had 12 and Casey Cline added nine for the Mustangs.
Tyler Cavanaugh and Simon McAllister each scored 19 points and Donovan Geddis added 11 for the Statesmen.
The Statesmen (6-4) return home to entertain Fisher Catholic on Thursday, while the Mustangs (6-6) resume Scioto Valley Conference play on Friday when they host Unioto.
Girls Basketball
Amanda-Clearcreek 59,
Fairfield Christian 49
Amanda-Clearcreek used a strong first half on Tuesday to record a 59-49 non-league win over host Fairfield Christian.
The Aces opened the game on an 18-6 run, powered by Stephanie Bowers scoring eight points and Kate Connell adding four.
Amanda-Clearcreek extended its advantage to 39-20 at the break, paced by Anna Johnson scoring all seven of her points, and Kilynn Guiler and Gracie Hyme adding five apiece.
Connell paced a balanced scoring sheet for the Aces with 14 points, Guiler followed with 12, and Hyme and Bowers dropped in 10 apiece.
Hope Custer had 12 of her 19 points in the second half for the Knights (7-3).
The Aces (10-3) resume league play on Friday at Bloom-Carroll.
Huntington 49,
Westfall 37
Allison Basye dropped in a game-high 30 points on Tuesday to send Huntington to a 49-37 Scioto Valley Conference win over visiting Westfall.
Gabby Patete had 20 points to pace the Mustangs (4-7, 2-4), who host Piketon on Thursday for a conference game.