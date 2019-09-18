It’s an opportunity to take a positive first step into Mid-State League Buckeye Division play on Friday, but it’s also an opportunity to recapture some momentum for both Logan Elm and Teays Valley on the brand new field turf of Viking Stadium.
Teays Valley (2-1) opened the season with wins of 14-0 over Chillicothe and 10-7 against Logan, but ran into a juggernaut last week, falling to former MSL-Buckeye rival Canal Winchester 66-7.
While five fumbles certainly didn’t help the Vikings’ cause against the Indians, it was the second consecutive week that the offense struggled to put points on the scoreboard.
After being held to 72 yards and three offensive points against Logan, the Vikings generated just 136 yards of total offense and one offensive touchdown against the Indians.
Senior quarterback Tristan McDanel has been the center of what running game the Vikings have been able to establish in the first three weeks of non-league play, including rushing for 61 yards on 14 carries last week.
Canal Winchester rushed for 222 of its 339 yards of total offense and averaged a robust 6.2 yards per carry.
After opening the season with a dominating 45-14 win over Zane Trace, the Braves (1-2) are looking to get back on track following losses of 38-20 to Westfall and 49-24 last week against Miami Trace.
Since yielding Zane Trace just 106 yards in the opener, the Braves have allowed 317 yards of offense to Westfall in Week 2 and a staggering 501 yards last week against Miami Trace.
The Panthers did most of their damage on the ground, consuming 418 yards on 39 carries — a 10.7 yard average or more than a first down per tote.
A week after being held to just 10 yards rushing by Westfall, the Braves did show improvement in their ground game, rushing for 150 yards against Miami Trace.
Junior quarterback Conner Robinson led the way by consuming 96 yards on 22 carries and he also completed 17 of 36 passes for 204 yards.
Teays Valley won last year’s tilt 54-0 and has prevailed in the past four meetings.