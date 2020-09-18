CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm Braves defeated the Fairfield Union Falcons 34-14 to even their record at 2-2 on the season. The Braves’ Gabe Chalfin returned the opening kickoff 70 yards to put Logan Elm up 6-0 with 11:46 remaining in the first quarter after the PAT attempt was no good.
The Falcons answered with Ethan Hyme’s six-yard run to put the Falcons ahead 7-6 with 6:46 remaining in the first quarter. At the end of the first quarter, the Falcons led the Braves 7-6. The score remained 7-6, Fairfield Union leading.
In the first half, Logan Elm had three fumbles, which were recovered by the Falcons, but no harm was done. The second half began with Fairfield Union getting the kickoff.
With 9:42 remaining in the third quarter, the Falcons scored on a 50-yard run by Jayden Pritchard to make the score 14-6 Falcons.
Connor Robinson scored on a three-yard run to make the score 14-12, Falcons ahead, after the 2-point conversion was no good and 8:05 remaining in the third quarter.
The Braves scored again with 5:20 remaining in the third quarter, this time on a Robinson touchdown pass to Jason Sailor to make the score 20-14, Logan Elm leading, after the 2-point conversion was successful to Chalfin.
With 39 seconds remaining in the third quarter, the Braves’ Robinson scored from 10 yards out to make the score 28-14, Logan Elm ahead, after the 2-point conversion was once again successful.
At the end of the third quarter, the Braves led the Falcons 28-14.
Fairfield Union turned the ball over on downs with 9:55 remaining in the contest.
With 7:39 left in the game, Logan Elm scored their final touchdown of the night on a eight-yard touchdown pass to Cole Westenbarger to make the score 34-14.
The Logan Elm Braves improve to 2-2 overall and 2-2 in the MSL while the Falcons of Fairfield Union see their record go to 0-4 overall and 0-4 in the MSL.
The Braves of Logan Elm will look to keep momentum going as they host the Logan Chieftains next Friday, while the Falcons of Fairfield Union host the Bloom Carroll Bulldogs.
The Braves were led offensively by Robinson and Blayton Reid who both had great games running the ball.