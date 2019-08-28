Despite posting its second consecutive 1-9 season last year, Logan Elm took a step in the competitive direction by suffering five of those losses by an average of 10 points.
But having an opportunity to win in the fourth quarter isn’t the objective of the game — it’s to actually win games.
“We were more competitive last season, but we have to get to the point where we are more than just competitive. We want to make the plays needed in the fourth quarter to win those games,” Logan Elm coach Terry Holbert said. “One part of that is working on our fundamentals and becoming more consistent and fundamentally sound as a football team.
“Our mantra we’ve work on instilling in our kids is to win the moment. We know we’re not going to be perfect, but we look to break time down into five-minute periods and we want to win as many of those five-minute periods as we can, whether it is in the classroom, on the practice field or on Friday night. We’ve also put a lot of time into leadership building, because that’s an area we also want to improve on this season.”
Offense
The Braves will look to improve upon on offense that averaged just 11.8 points per game last season, which was ranked sixth in the Mid-State League Buckeye Division.
A bright spot last season was the play of first-year starter Conner Robinson, who completed 90 of 207 passes for 1,230 yards and also led the team in rushing with 330 yards. Robinson, now in his junior season, was involved in 13 of the Braves’ 17 touchdowns.
“Conner had an excellent season last year, especially for just being a sophomore. He has a lot of the intangibles you look for in a quarterback, with being a tough competitor, a desire to win and being a good leader,” Holbert said. “Conner’s been working on going through his progressions, making more good decisions with the football and also taking care of the football.”
Seniors Donte Dryden (11 receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns) and Chase Hoffman (14 grabs for 170 yards and a score) return to leave a receiving corp that will also include senior Peyton Bennett and sophomore Ethan Smith in a hybrid position.
“We want to work on extending the field more this season, both vertically and horizontally, and we have a nice group of receivers who can execute the packages that we’ve developed,” Holbert said.
For the Braves to improve offensively this season, Holbert knows the Braves need to become more balanced after averaging just 76.3 yards per game on the ground.
An injury to junior running back Cole Westenbarger threw an early wrench in that work. Sophomore Matt Dyer and freshman Blayton Reid have been splitting reps during the preseason.
“Matt did some nice things on our junior varsity team last year and he’s really worked hard in the offseason on weight training,” Holbert said. “He’s really improved as an athlete, skill-wise and is a physical kid.
“Blayton is a pretty good athlete who has done a nice job of learning our offensive scheme, runs hard and is learning on how to compete at the varsity level.”
The Braves return senior tackle Evan Valentine and junior tackle Colin Roar to the offensive line, which will include new starters at both guard spots and center. Competing for those spots are seniors Anthony Boerner and Christian Algoe, and sophomores Ryan Miller, Garrett Thomas and Hayden Baer.
“We have high expectations for both Evan and Colin and they are going to anchor our line,” Holbert said. “Evan is a four-year varsity player for us who has made a significant impact and we want him to be a mentor to the younger guys and lead the overall line. Colin is just a competitive football player who is relentless and tough and we want him to also have an influence.”
Seniors Luke Linton and Jared Harrington are slated to play tight end.
“Luke is another one of those kids with a lot of varsity experience who we need to step up and be a leader for our team,” Holbert said. “Jared came out for the team this season and has been a pleasant surprise, because he’s hungry, he competes and he’s very coachable.”
Defense
The Braves will look to tighten up on the defensive side of the football after yielding 31.1 points per game last season, which ranked sixth in the MSL-Buckeye.
Valentine (44 tackles, including 17 for loss, and three sacks) and Rohr will anchor the defensive line, which should see a mixture of senior Cole Hartley, Baer and Anthony Boerner.
Harrington and Linton have been working at middle linebacker, while Dyer and Bennett have been getting time on the outside. Westenbarger (35 tackles) will also join the unit when he returns from injury.
“We want our front seven to be aggressive and those guys up-front are going to need to be physical and take on those double teams and our linebackers are going to need to be good tacklers,” Holbert said. “That’s been one of the fundamentals we’ve really been stressing, we need our kids to be good tacklers.”
Out of the Braves’ six returning starters on defense, most of the depth comes in the secondary. Hoffman (37 tackles) and Smith will play corner and Dryden and Robinson (35 tackles, two interceptions) will hold down the two safety spots. Junior David Evans and sophomore Aaron Craiglow should also see some playing time.
“That’s one area where our numbers are good, both in terms of returning starters and also having some depth off the bench,” Holbert said. “We’ve been battling some early injuries in our front seven.”
Special teams
Senior Gavin Ewing and sophomore Jude Braun will team to handle place-kicking, kickoffs and punting.
New opponent
With the MSL doing away with a cross-divisional game between the Buckeye and Ohio divisions, the Braves will travel to Morgan (1-9 last season) as their Week 8 opponent this season.