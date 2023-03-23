Junior Briley Cramer was the Circleville boys’ team’s leading scorer of the 2022-23 season with 449 points and averaged 18 points per game.
Cramer started playing basketball when he was in second grade in Circleville’s biddy program. Circleville Coach Cody Carpenter has coached Cramer since his freshman year of high school. Carpenter said when he first started coaching Cramer, he knew he was going to be a special player.
“He was a scrawny kid as a freshman but had a really good skill set for the game. Briley has always been a good teammate and a coachable kid. He’s a team first guy.”
Flash forward three years later, Carpenter said Cramer’s game has developed into what he calls a three level scorer.
“He is extremely good coming down hill and attacking the rim, but he has now developed a mid-range that is very difficult to defend and has continued to improve on his perimeter shooting.”
Carpenter said Cramer’s growth and maturity has helped his game, which came from his work ethic to better himself as a player.
“I still believe there is another level he can get to.”
In terms of Cramer’s best qualities as a player, Carpenter said he plays the game the correct way.
“He doesn’t force things. He’s rarely out of control. He is an efficient scorer who also has great court vision and can find the open man. That part to his game really came on this season.”
For the 2022-23 season, Carpenter said Cramer was their go to guy, and his scoring often carried the team and attracted more defensive play.
“Briley attracted a lot of defensive attention that allowed others to get easier scoring opportunities.”
Carpenter said this talented Tigers’ athlete is still learning to become a vocal leader, but that often comes with time, and he thinks Cramer will be that guy for the upcoming season.
Carpenter said Cramer likes to joke a lot, but once he is on the basketball court, he gets in the zone and competes. Coach also said he is extremely proud of all the hard work Cramer has put in.
“I expect him to be one of our main leaders this offseason and be a big focal point in Circleville basketball’s future success.”
Cramer said he started playing basketball in the second grade because he enjoyed it, and he loves the competitive aspect of the sport.
One of his favorite memories from this past season was getting the comeback win against Westfall at the Horizon Holiday Classic.
“We were down seven with 56 seconds to go and Slater [Search] hit a buzzer beating 3 to win,” Cramer said.
His second favorite memory from the past season was Circleville’s win over the number three seed Miami Trace in the postseason tournament.
“They beat us by 18 the first time we played them, but come tournament time anything can happen, and we were able to get a win at their place.”
Cramer said he thought he contributed to the team in all areas, but mostly with scoring and facilitating.
“I tried to create scoring opportunities for my teammates.”
Cramer said the new gymnasium the team got to play in this year created a great atmosphere.
“With our new floor, lighting and sound system, it was a fun place to play.”
After finishing a successful season, what is Cramer looking forward to next season?
“I am looking forward to competing for a League, Sectional, and a District title.”