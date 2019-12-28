Circleville, OH (43113)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing overnight. Low 47F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing overnight. Low 47F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.