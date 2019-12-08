INDIANAPOLIS — “Yeah – I was a little nervous,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said.
And what football coach wouldn’t have been with their team trailing 21-7 at halftime and struggling to slow down the opponent.
But Day’s top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes scored 27 unanswered points in the second half to defeat Wisconsin 34-21 and improve to 13-0.
“I think the whole team knew that we didn’t play up to our potential in the first half. We got together and came out with confidence in the second half,” quarterback Justin Fields said.
Fields threw for 172 of his 299 yards in the second half as well as all three of his touchdowns on the way to being named the game’s MVP. Two of those went to KJ Hill while Jeremy Ruckert caught the other.
“The way that he played today without a full week of practice is incredible,” Day said of his QB who injured a knee against Michigan last week. “His heart is like I’ve never seen before. The way he came out to play today shows you that.”
Junior JK Dobbins was a workhorse for the Buckeyes carrying the ball a title game record 33 times for a game-high 172 yards. He also scored Ohio State’s first touchdown in the final minute of the first half.
The Badgers (10-3) held defensive player of the year Chase Young without a sack and limited him to six tackles, but he was still able to lead the team in other ways.
“I just said there was no need for any yelling,” Young said of going in at halftime. “It was the simple things that we just weren’t doing, like tackling, doing our jobs. I feel like the second half we made those corrections.”
Playing with renewed purpose, Ohio State’s defense held Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor (named the conference back of the year last week) to 22 yards in the second half after allowing him to rush for 135 in the first half.
Up next for Ohio State is a berth in the college football playoffs.