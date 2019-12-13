Bloom-Carroll made 10 of 12 (83.3 percent) free throws in overtime on Friday to claim a 71-67 win over host Logan Elm in Mid-State League Buckeye Division play.
Otto Kuhns paced the Bulldogs with 23 points, including five in overtime, and Evan Dozer followed with 18, including six in the extra frame.
With their starting lineup ranging from 6-foot-1 to 6-4, the Bulldogs were able to use their height advantage to get the ball on the block to either score or get to the free throw line.
Bloom-Carroll was 23 of 30 (76.7 percent) from the charity stripe, compared to Logan Elm going 13 of 14 (92.9 percent).
“We were in a tough position with Bloom-Carroll being taller than us at every position, but I felt our guys were in the right position a lot of the time and they battled,” Logan Elm coach Doug Stiverson said. “That’s just something we have to continue working on.”
Bloom-Carroll also owned a 31-17 rebounding advantage, including 10 offensive.
Isaac Ward turned in one of the best games of his career, leading all scorers with 33 points on 11 of 25 (44 percent) shooting. The Logan Elm junior guard scored 12 points in the fourth quarter and seven in overtime.
“Isaac played with a lot of confidence and was really strong with the basketball,” Stiverson said. “He made tough shots in the paint, he drew contact to get to the line and he finished well.
“That goes back to the work all of our guys, including Isaac put in during the offseason. We knew we’re going to be outsized in a number of games, but the guys worked on getting stronger so they’d be able to play through contact more with how physical the game of basketball is these days.”
It appeared the Bulldogs (3-0, 2-0) would pull out the victory in regulation when Ryan Williams drained a pair of free throws to give Bloom-Carroll a 57-52 lead with 19.1 seconds remaining.
The Braves (3-2, 0-1) responded with Ward feeding Jason Sailor for a three in the left corner to again make it a one possession game.
Bloom-Carroll then missed a pair of free throws with 9.1 seconds left, giving the Braves an opening they took advantage of when Ward penetrated to the basket and laid in the tying points with 1.5 seconds left, sending the game to overtime tied at 57-57.
The Braves took a pair of leads in overtime — 60-59 on a three-pointer by Ward and 62-21 with 2:01 remaining after a pair of free throws by Trace Smith.
Kuhns scored on a layup on the ensuing possession to put the Bulldogs ahead for good at 63-62.
The Braves cut their deficit to 69-67 with 6.7 seconds left following a layup by Ward, but a pair of free throws from Dozer iced the win for the Bulldogs.
Sailor scored 18 points and Jeremy Wietelmann added seven for the Braves.
“Jason was able to get into a good flow on offense and it started by being patient and working to get shots from where he’s effective at, like getting into the paint and knocking down 15-foot jumpers,” Stiverson said.
The Braves have suffered a pair of tough losses in the last eight days, but Stiverson believes the team is coming closer to getting over the hump in tight games.
Logan Elm continues league play on Tuesday at Hamilton Township.
“I told our guys after the game that we’re right there. Our guys are playing very tough and I’m proud of them,” Stiverson said. “We have to find a couple of things at each end of the floor to get to the next level.
“Our guys will continue to work hard and I think we’ll get there.”
• Logan Elm was a 41-40 winner in the reserve game, led by Xavier Kellough dropping in 20 points and David Harden adding 14.