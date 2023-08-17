97 kg Semifinals - Abolfazl Babaloo (Iran) dec. Camden McDanel (USA), 5-1

Camden McDanel faces off against Iran's Abolfazl Babaloo at the 2023 U20 World Championships.

 Photo courtesy of Richard Immel

Recent Teays Valley graduate Camden McDanel won bronze at the 2023 U20 World Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan.


  
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments