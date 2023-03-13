COLUMBUS — Teays Valley senior Camden McDanel was crowned the Division I 190-weight class State Champion at the 86th Ohio High School Athletics Association (OHSAA) state tournament last weekend.
All the hard work, dedication, blood, sweat, and tears of the last fours years came down to the first place match on Sunday night. After being introduced to the large crowd over the loudspeaker, McDanel paced back and forth preparing himself for the match. The match remained close until the last 30 seconds of the third round. McDanel won the final match on a 3-2 decision and his hand was raised as he was declared the winner.
Throughout the whole match McDanel said he wasn’t worried and when the match came down to the final seconds, he did what he had to do. He thought that shooting key wrestling moves/holds was his key to victory.
“I knew that as long as I kept shooting and he wasn’t shooting that eventually I was going to get it,” he said.
McDanel reflected on being a State Champion.
“It feels great after placing second the last two years,” he said. “I think this is really good for me and it’s only up from here.”
After the match, McDanel said he prepared for the State Tournament and Championship match the way he would any other during the season.
“Mentally you know it’s a State Tournament and there’s a lot of people there and it’s tough to win, but it’s like any other match,” McDanel said. “You take it one match at a time. It doesn’t matter how big the crowd is, doesn’t matter how many people are here or who my opponent is, I go in with the same mentality. I just believe that I’m the best and believe in my coaches and my family that got me here.”
Before McDanel hit the mat in front of thousands of people Sunday night and claimed the championship, his journey began during his freshman year.
He qualified for the State Tournament all four years of high school. During his sophomore and junior year, he was the State Runner-up. This past weekend was the final journey to becoming a State Champion, which started with a pin in 2:30 on Friday afternoon in his first match of the tournament.
Early Saturday morning McDanel dominated in the quarterfinal match with a major decision 13-1 win. Late Saturday night, he had another dominate performance in the semifinal match where he won 18-6 on a major decision.
Teays Valley wrestling coach Todd Nace said it has been 40 years since the school’s last State Champion.
“We are just super excited for him and super proud of him,” Nace said.