Muskingum sophomore outfielder and Teays Valley graduate Brett Carson was named Ohio Athletic Conference Baseball Hitter of the Week for his spectacular play in Ft. Pierce, Florida. Carson led the Muskies to a 5-4 record over the week in the Florida Coast Spring Training.
The Teays Valley graduate guided the Muskies batting .447 in the leadoff spot and earned a .523 on base percentage. He notched an impressive team-leading 17 hits, scored 12 runs, hit two doubles, smacked a team-best four triples, and tallied nine RBI during the week. He also grabbed two stolen bases for Muskingum.
Carson started all nine games for the Muskies in center field and helped lead the Muskie defense throughout the week with his relentless effort in the outfield.