GULF SHORES, Ala. — The Central Ohio Tigers 18u team from Circleville brought home some hefty hardware after winning the USSSA National Championship in Gulf Shores, Ala. after going undefeated in the tournament.
Team member Ashley Tackett was honored as the Offensive Player of the Tournament while fellow Tiger Erika Bowman received Most Valuable Player in the Tournament. The team record an undefeated record of 6-0 to win the national title.
Overall this season, the Central Ohio Tigers’ 18u squad boasts a 28-11-1 overall season record with the team batting average of .408 currently.
In their most recent tournament play, the 18u team put up a .435 batting average. There are five ladies set to play softball at the next level in college.
ABOUT THE USSSA
The United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) was originally founded as the United States Slowpitch Softball Association in 1968. Over the last 40 years, the organizations as increased its size from a couple thousand softball players to over 3.5 million participating in 13 primary sports. USSSA also sanctions team along with individuals in 38 sports.