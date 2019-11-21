Teays Valley senior Caroline Chafin recently signed with Grace College, an NAIA institution located in Winona Lake, Indiana, to play collegiate golf. Chafin was part of three Mid-State League Buckeye Division championship teams as a Viking.
Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?
Answer: Rap and country
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Macaroni and cheese
Q: What are some of your strengths in golf?
A: I don’t have trouble talking with the other players. I have dealt with the consequences of my diabetes when I compete.
Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in golf?
A: My type one diabetes, it is hard to manage low blood sugars when playing golf.
Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?
A: The team has a great bond, the coach is always positive and everyone has strong faith.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Receiving first-team all-league twice, breaking the team record and meeting many new people.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I listen to my game day playlist.
Q: Hobbies?
A: Hanging out with friends and family, photography, fishing and driving my Jeep.
Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?
A: Nursing, because I want to help others like I was helped.
Q: If you could meet one person from any era of history?
A: Arnold Palmer, because he did so many great things and meeting him would have been a great honor.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My grandpa, because he would always push me to do my best. He would encourage me to always have fun and smile. Without him, I wouldn’t have started golfing. I realized there is no age limit to the game. He always told me to enjoy the game and hit them straight.
Q: What’s your favorite memory from the Pumpkin Show?
A: All of the good food.
Q: Nickname?
A: Blondie, my step-dad has called me that since he’s been in my life.
Q: Do you have a college or pro player you look up to?
A: Scott Verplank, because he is a type one diabetic and pro golfer. He stays strong during the tournament even when his diabetes takes control.
Q: Favorite television show?
A: Jane the Virgin
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Talladega Nights
Q: Favorite video game?
A: I don’t play video games.
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Texas Roadhouse
Q: What’s the best present you’ve ever received or given someone?
A: Personal letters, because they have so much meaning and sentimental value to me.
Q: What’s your most valuable possession?
A: My diabetic tattoo, because it reminds me how I’ve come and what all I’ve overcome.
Q: What’s your dream vacation?
A: Hawaii, because I would love to experience the environment there and the culture.
Q: What’s your favorite school subject?
A: Science, because you find out new things everyday. There is always something to expand on and discover.