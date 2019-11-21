Teays Valley senior Caroline Chafin recently signed with Grace College, an NAIA institution located in Winona Lake, Indiana, to play collegiate golf. Chafin was part of three Mid-State League Buckeye Division championship teams as a Viking.

Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?

Answer: Rap and country

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Macaroni and cheese

Q: What are some of your strengths in golf?

A: I don’t have trouble talking with the other players. I have dealt with the consequences of my diabetes when I compete.

Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in golf?

A: My type one diabetes, it is hard to manage low blood sugars when playing golf.

Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?

A: The team has a great bond, the coach is always positive and everyone has strong faith.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Receiving first-team all-league twice, breaking the team record and meeting many new people.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I listen to my game day playlist.

Q: Hobbies?

A: Hanging out with friends and family, photography, fishing and driving my Jeep.

Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?

A: Nursing, because I want to help others like I was helped.

Q: If you could meet one person from any era of history?

A: Arnold Palmer, because he did so many great things and meeting him would have been a great honor.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My grandpa, because he would always push me to do my best. He would encourage me to always have fun and smile. Without him, I wouldn’t have started golfing. I realized there is no age limit to the game. He always told me to enjoy the game and hit them straight.

Q: What’s your favorite memory from the Pumpkin Show?

A: All of the good food.

Q: Nickname?

A: Blondie, my step-dad has called me that since he’s been in my life.

Q: Do you have a college or pro player you look up to?

A: Scott Verplank, because he is a type one diabetic and pro golfer. He stays strong during the tournament even when his diabetes takes control.

Q: Favorite television show?

A: Jane the Virgin

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Talladega Nights

Q: Favorite video game?

A: I don’t play video games.

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Texas Roadhouse

Q: What’s the best present you’ve ever received or given someone?

A: Personal letters, because they have so much meaning and sentimental value to me.

Q: What’s your most valuable possession?

A: My diabetic tattoo, because it reminds me how I’ve come and what all I’ve overcome.

Q: What’s your dream vacation?

A: Hawaii, because I would love to experience the environment there and the culture.

Q: What’s your favorite school subject?

A: Science, because you find out new things everyday. There is always something to expand on and discover.

