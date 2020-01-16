The 1951 and 1986 boys golf teams and humanitarian Craig Allison have been named to the Circleville High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020, with the induction ceremony slated for before the boys varsity basketball game on Saturday against Jackson.
The 1951 golf team composed of Ted Leach, Abner Leach, Don Olney, Albert Sabine, Walter Heine, and Coach Steve Brudzinski captured the state golf title at The Ohio State University Golf Course. The squad competed with the best in the state en route to their state title, overcoming a six-stroke deficit on day two of the state tournament with a score of 666.
The 1951 golf team holds the distinction of winning the first state championship in school and Pickaway County history.
The 1986 golf team, made up of Steve Anderson, Robb Craddock, John Craddock, Ed Helwagen, Mark Dorff, and Coach Brent Bell, amassed a 58-1 record on their way to the State Championship. Leading up to the state title, the Tigers also captured the South Central Ohio League, district and regional championships.
Humanitarian Craig Allison was a graduate of the Class of 1972 who would go on to Muskingum University and an eventual career covering Tiger athletics as a reporter and photographer for the Circleville Herald.
Allison’s incredible knowledge and in-depth research of Circleville High School and Pickaway County athletics over the years was unrivaled. So much so, that he would quickly become an invaluable member of the Circleville High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee, a position he would hold until his passing in 2019.
The Athletic Hall of Fame serves as a medium to recognize and archive the legacy of individuals who have left immeasurable on and off the field contributions to Circleville High School Athletics. Marked by individual and team achievements during their high school career or post-high school career through volunteerism and or coaching, those enshrined in the Hall of Fame define what it means to be a member of the Red and Black Family.
Annually, the selection committee receives nominations up until October 31st each fall and then narrows the field of eligible candidates to be voted on in November before an official announcement is made in December. Each Hall of Fame Class is inducted the following January or February during halftime or intermission of a Circleville basketball home contest(s). During the ceremony, the inductees are recognized in front of students, family, alumni, and the community with a plaque presentation, receive a lifetime pass to all athletic events at Circleville High School, and are made a part of our enduring Hall of Fame display on campus.