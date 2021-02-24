CIRCLEVILLE — For what has been a slowly developing rivalry, the Circleville Lady Tigers and their counterparts of McClain High School clashed for the sectional semifinal. The competition was fierce on the court, but Circleville took the win at home with the final score 50-29.
On a cold Tuesday night, fans of both Tiger prides convened safely at Circleville High School for the contest. For community members, this match is not an unfamiliar one as both teams have been known to compete against one another during the regular and postseason.
For Circleville Lady Tiger No. 44 Kenzie McConnell, her 25-point game put her team in the driver’s seat early on.
Both teams got physical at the start of the game, making it a low-scoring affair on both sides in the first quarter.
Even with a tight defense, Circleville made the most of opportunities that came across. In one instance, after taking the ball from a McClain player, Circleville would miss an easy open layup. However, McConnell found herself in the right spot grabbing the unstable rebound then dishing it to teammate No. 5 Gabby McConnell who obliged for contested 3-point score.
At the end of the first quarter of play, the score would be 7-2, Circleville lead. Kenzie would also contribute two baskets in the first. The only member of the visiting team to score in the quarter was No. 15 Iva Easter.
Moving into the second quarter, tensions between the two prides started to thicken with fans of both teams letting their frustration known to the officials conducting the court. As Circleville started to pull away, thanks to a couple key turnovers, McClain's coach began making his case for what he was observing on the court.
While wearing his mask, McClain head coach Jarrod Haines confronted one of the officials alluding what he was seeing. With one minute and roughly 30 seconds left in the half, the coach would receive a technical foul. He would not be given another throughout the duration of the contest.
Further, Kenzie would grab the attention of her opponents as they attempted to choke her game, fouling her several times in the process. Just in the second quarter, the senior collected seven buckets at the free-throw line.
At the end of the second quarter, Circleville’s Lady Tigers would increase their lead to by double digits with the score 27-15.
In the third quarter, both teams stayed physical with several fouls being called on both sides. They also scored eight points apiece in the quarter with McClain desperately trying to claw their way back into the competition.
At the end of the third, the home team would still have a double-digit lead at 35-23. Further, Circleville would get the win at home at the end of regulation with the score 50-29.
For Kenzie, she recorded a total of 25 points for her Lady Tiger squad as well as 100 percent accuracy at the free-throw line. Also contributing greatly was No. 5 Gabby who tallied up 16 points while also being perfect from the free-throw line.
Next, the Circleville Lady Tigers are on to take the Vinton County Lady Vikings at Southeastern High School in Chillicothe this Friday. Tipoff is set at 7 p.m.
Circleville 50, McClain 29
Circleville 7 20 8 15 — 50
McClain 2 13 8 6 — 29
CIRCLEVILLE
Faith Yancey 1 0-2 2, Logan Jones 1 0-0 2, Alaina Francis 2 0-0 4, Morgan Blakeman 1 0-0 2, Gabby McConnell 5 1-2 16, Lily Winter 1 0-0 2, Kenzie McConnell 8 9-9 25 TOTALS: 18 10-13 50; 3-pt field goals: 2
MCCLAIN
Brianna Weller 0 1-2 1, Jaelyn Pitzer 4 1-2 11, Iva Easter 2 3-7 7, Josie Crabtree 1 0-0 3, Emma Stegbauer 1 2-2 4 TOTALS: 8 7-13 29; 3-pt field goals; 4