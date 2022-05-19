JACKSON — After winning its opening playoff game by 10 runs over Vinton County on Monday, the Jackson Ironmen baseball team looked well-suited to continue its push in the OHSAA Division II Playoffs.
Yet, there's a reason why they play games.
The No. 2-seed Ironmen did not defend home field on Wednesday and lost to the Circleville Tigers, 9-2, after a late rally.
Jackson (20-3) started strong on both ends with a 2-0 lead after innings. Landon Camp put a charge into a pitch from Circleville's Carsen Cox, clearing the fences in left-center field. Camp's home run scored Drew Bragg as the Ironmen mobbed their scoring teammates at home plate.
Taking the rubber for Jackson was Bryson Brown, who kept the Tigers bats in-check until the third inning. Brown had already racked-up five strikeouts by the time Matt Bradley reached base with a bunt-single.
With two outs and two on-base, Circleville broke-through with a Wyatt Thatcher single- bringing the score to 2-1. Any possibility of a more significant rally was quelled by Brown's sixth strikeout.
Neither team tallied any runs in the fourth, although having base runners. Both Circleville and Jackson had runners caught stealing.
In the fifth, it was again the bottom of the Tigers' lineup that got action rolling. Drew Thornsley led-off with a double, advanced by a Bradley sacrifice bunt, and then scoring on a wild pitch.
Now tied at two-a-piece, Circleville looked to the southpaw Cox to keep the Ironmen at-bay. A tall-task considering Jackson had scored 31 runs in its last three games, Cox did just that by allowing only one hit through the third and fifth innings with three strikeouts along the way.
The top of the sixth inning saw both rain and an effective offensive reign from Circleville. Thatcher, who finished the day going 3-4, started the campaign with a line-drive single to left field.
Nick Burns and Angelo Davis also singled, loading the bases with no outs. The patience of Logan Smith allowed Thatcher to score due to a five-pitch walk. Circleville walked three times that inning alone and six times overall.
The rally was just getting started as a single from Austin Grey plated two, bringing it to 5-2; and a walk and fielder's choice took it to 7-2. Thatcher closed the scoring onslaught with a two-run double.
Of the nine runs and nine hits tallied by the Tigers, seven runs and five hits came from the sixth inning.
If the Ironmen were going to mount a comeback, they had to do it quickly. With just six outs to work with, it just seemed it might not be their day.
Cade Wolford started the bottom of the sixth with an opposite field single. Any efforts to bring him home proved fruitless, however, as two line-outs from Holden Blankenship and Caeleb McGraw hardly forced the Tiger outfield to move.
Circleville stuck with Cox to put the Ironmen away in the final frame of the seventh. Approaching 90 pitches on the day, he overcame a two-baserunner jam by striking out the last two batters he saw.
In his seven innings pitched, Cox allowed two runs, five hits, two walks, and struck out nine.
With the victory, Circleville advanced to the next round in the playoffs and will face Washington Courthouse on Monday, May 23. Start time is set for 5 p.m. at Ohio University's Wren Stadium.
