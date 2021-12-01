Correction: an earlier version of this story listed the boys basketball team's record as 1-1. At the time this story was written it was actually 1-0.
CIRCLEVILLE— After finishing the 2020-21 season with an impressive 18-4 record, the Lady Tigers basketball team is ready to get back to winning. Leading the team this season are seven seniors who have a history of success on the team.
It won’t be all smooth sailing for the Lady Tigers this year, though. After tipping-off the season last week, the varsity team is holding a mediocre record of 1-2 through three games. However, they have an opportunity to right their season this coming week with three straight games against conference teams.
The team’s next three games includes a home stand-off against crosstown rivals Logan Elm on Tuesday.
For the boys varsity team, things are looking up after last season’s disappointing finish of 3-19 overall. Head coach Cody Carpenter has a lot to use in his individual players this season with mostly returning members.
After one game this season it’s clear this Tigers team has a lot of fight in them. During their game against Vinton County over the weekend, the boys team was able to overcome a 15 point deficit in the second half to win their first game of the season.
Holding a record of 1-0 the Tigers face Adena at home on Wednesday.