CIRCLEVILLE— High School bowlers have their shoes laced up and their bowling balls shined as the calendar turns to December. The Circleville Tigers bowling teams have rolled through three matches so far this season, and are off to a solid start.
The Lady Tiger bowlers took a moment to find their lanes this season, falling to Zane Trace on Nov. 19 with a final score of 1635-1418. In the kick-off tournament held at home the team finished in sixth place with a total score of 1231.
In their first one-on-one match at home this season the Lady Tigers found great success. Facing off against Vinton County, the Circleville girls won with a final score of 1479-1127.
Going forward for the season, the Lady Tigers will look to build on their win against Vinton County. The team will graduate four seniors in the spring and will use this season to create a foundation for a strong program in the coming years.
The boys varsity bowling team had a similar start to the season. The Tigers lost to Zane Trace as well, with a final score of 1972-1462. Moving forward the boys varsity bowling team looks to grow and gain experience this year with a relatively young team.
The teams will travel to Fisher Catholic Thursday afternoon before taking on Westfall next week at Shawnee Lanes in Chillicothe.