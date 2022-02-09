CIRCLEVILLE— Circleville’s boys’ basketball team hosted Teays Valley on Tuesday when they honored seniors on the basketball team and cheer team. The Tigers’ senior night did not go off without a hitch, however.
The team went into halftime with a 21-20 lead after reigning in the Vikings’ shots in the first half.
Circleville Head Coach Cody Carpenter liked how his team played to start the game, praising the players for grinding it out against the Vikings’ full court press.
The hitch for the Tigers came in the third quarter.
“We weren’t able to get back in transition and that just killed us. We battled well, but we didn’t box out… We played hard, we just kind of shot ourselves in the foot by playing in their game,” Carpenter said after the game.
The performance on the court on Tuesday wasn’t a great showing for Circleville’s seniors. The three players only combined for 13 points during the game. However, coach Carpenter stressed that the seniors brought more than points to the team this season.
“I’ve been very pleased with the leadership of Craig Fleck and Trevor Coleman and Drew ‘Money’ Moats,” Carpenter said.
“What we needed out of them more than anything was that leadership off the floor. We asked a lot of things from them that they haven’t been used to… And they answered the call. I love those guys, I’m proud of them. Couldn’t ask for anything more.”
The visitors had a very different kind of night.
After the tight competition in the first half, decisions had to be made on both sides. Teays Valley Head Coach Brian Barnett said after the game that it was an easy decision.
“Well, we just decided that we weren’t going to change a whole lot because we were getting what we wanted. The shots weren’t falling and Circleville were doing a great job in hitting the open man and getting some easy buckets and, you know, credit to them for doing that.”
The biggest change Teays Valley made was shortening their bench late in the game.
“We went a little bit shorter because the kids we had on the floor were producing. I mean, they were getting the job done defensively. And then when you play hard defensively, we can get into our transition game, and we get out in the open court. That’s where we’re the best.”
The players who produced so well for Barnett and the Vikings included most of the team’s seniors.
Seniors Cameron Dyas-Rogers and Peyton Weiler finished the game with 12 points each, driving the Vikings’ offense with baskets but also with assists.
“Our seniors are great. Peyton, I thought played a great game tonight. You know, his strength and his ability to get to the basket is awesome… Cam’s a focal point for us and we try to get him as many touches as possible,” Coach Barnett said after the game.
Though the other seniors didn’t show up quite as bright on the scoresheet, their effort did not go unnoticed.
“I thought Kevin [Scott] gave us some great minutes off the bench in the third and fourth quarter. He got some hands on some balls and some touches there and he’s done a good job [all season],” Barnett continued.
“Jackson Smith hit those two big threes coming out of halftime. Reese Sauerbrun does a good job of getting everybody in the right place. He is like an extension of us on the floor as coaches.”
“It could have been really easy when we’re losing by a point here, two points here to just check out,” Barnett said about the comeback against Circlevile.
“But they haven’t, they haven’t all season and they haven’t let anybody else do that. And that’s a testament to their character and their drive… I can’t say enough about the senior class.”
The player that had the most dominant game, though, wasn’t a senior.
Teays Valley sophomore Sam Miller led all players with 17 points and 14 rebounds.
“He works hard, I mean, he is young yet and he’s gotta learn that a lot of times shots aren’t gonna fall, and to just keep after it and tonight he did and he grew up a little bit more in the second half.”
“Things weren’t going his way, the first half, but he didn’t pout. He could have hung his head and dropped his head, but he didn’t and that’s a sign of maturity.”
In the third quarter, Miller made four 2-pointers and barley left the court in the fourth quarter.
Tuesday night was the first half of a back-to-back for both teams.
Circleville travels to Liberty Union Wednesday night and Teays Valley is set to host Lancaster for their own senior night.
The Tigers start tournament play on Feb. 15 at Athens and the Vikings go to Newark on Feb. 22.
Circleville 43, Teays Valley 54
Circleville 10 11 8 14 — 43
Teays Valley 10 10 18 16 — 54
CIRCLEVILLE
Drew Moats 1 0-0 2, Briley Cramer 6 1-2 14, Trevor Coleman 2 1-2 7, Winston Jones 1 0-0 3, Parker Kidwell 1 0-0 2, Ian Warden 5 0-0 11, Craig Fleck 1 1-2 4 TOTAL 17 3-6 43; 3-pt field goals: 6
TEAYS VALLEY
Kevin Scott 1 0-0 2, Cameron Dyas-Rogers 5 2-4 12, Ryan Alton 1 0-0 3, Peyton Weiler 5 0-0 12, Jackson Smith 2 2-2 8, Sam Miller 8 1-4 17 TOTAL 22 5-10 54; 3-pt field goals: 5