ATHENS— The Circleville Tigers fell to the Athens Bulldogs Wednesday night in a non-conference boys’ basketball game.
Early in the season, the Tigers look confident on the court. Against Athens though, there were some cracks showing.
Athens opened the scoring with a five point run in the first quarter. After that, Circleville played catch up the whole night.
At the half, the Bulldogs had a 20-15 lead over the Tigers. Athens’ lead continued to grow in the second half, getting as big as 12 points. When the final buzzer sounded, the Bulldogs made that lead final, with a score of 46-34.
Of course, the scoreboard only tells half the story. The highlights for the Tigers came in the individual play of key players.
Seniors Trevor Coleman and Craig Fleck had a solid night offensively. Coleman sank a 3-pointer in the second quarter and netted another basket in the fourth quarter. Fleck had a total of nine points on the night, coming in a multitude of ways.
Fleck had two successful free throws in the third quarter, and then had a 3-pointer, 2-pointer and made two more free throws in the fourth quarter.
The points leader for the Tigers was sophomore Briley Crammer.
Crammer scored in every quarter, ending the night with 12 total points. He was two-for-two on the free throw line and made five 2-pointers.
“[Briley’s] played well on the offensive end. He has the ability to get to the rim as well as shoot from the perimeter. And being a sophomore, you're always going to find a lot of minor faults in your game, but I've been really pleased with his dedication to continuing to better himself as a basketball player.” Head coach Cody Carpenter said on Friday of Crammer.
Up next, Circleville will look to get back on track when they host Fairfield Union Friday night.
Circleville 34, Athens 46
Circleville 4 11 4 15 — 34
CIRCLEVILLE
Matt Bradley 1 0-0 2, Briley Crammer 5 2-2 12, Trevor Coleman 2 0-0 5, Parker Kidwell 2 0-0 4, Ian Warden 1 0-0 2, Craig Fleck 2 4-4 9 TOTAL 13 6-6 34; 3-pt field goals: 2