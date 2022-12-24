featured Circleville Boys' Basketball Gives Back This Christmas Season By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Dec 24, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Circleville boys’ basketball team proudly show off their wrapping skills before donating their gifts to a local family. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville boys’ basketball team got into the Christmas spirit earlier this week when they provided gifts for a local family.The team started doing this last year as a way to give back to the community. Tigers’ Coach Cody Carpenter said it was something he learned about as a teacher.“I thought it would be a great idea if we could have our varsity players get involved with it,” he said.Carpenter said the guys seemed to enjoy the process of communicating the idea and donating the gifts.“It was actually pretty funny/surprising that not very many of them knew how to wrap gifts,” he said with an amused smile.Carpenter said this is one way the coaches teach them about more than just becoming a good basketball player.“We’re trying to help teach them to be good people. Anytime our guys do anything with high character, we are proud of them.” Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cody Carpenter Christmas Basketball Sport Basketball Team Gift Guy Coach Get Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes