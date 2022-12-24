CV boys BB Presents

The Circleville boys’ basketball team proudly show off their wrapping skills before donating their gifts to a local family.

 Submitted photo

CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville boys’ basketball team got into the Christmas spirit earlier this week when they provided gifts for a local family.


