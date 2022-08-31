WILLIAMSPORT — Circleville boys’ golf team finished fourth against 11 other teams in the Westfall Invitational at Crown Hill Golf Course.
Saturday (Aug. 27), Circleville boys’ golf team posted a solid 348 to the score card with senior Garrett Brooks leading the team with 80 strokes. Senior Avery Ferrell had the second lowest score with 85 strokes, sophomore Reid Seimetz had a score of 89, junior Michael Fernandez shot 94, and freshman Liam McConnell and sophomore Andrew Siembida both marked down 109.
Also on the team are sophomore Jackson Hatfield, freshman Ashton Groff, sophomore Harrison Bond, and sophomore Carson Vangundy.
Tigers’ Coach Luke McConnell answered some questions about how the team prepared over the summer, the goals for the team this year, and what he is most excited for this season.
McConnell first discussed how the team prepared for the season. He said over the summer the team got together twice a week to play and work on their game.
“Some of my guys played in some summer tournaments at various courses around the area,” McConnell said.
McConnell mentioned how his veteran players are pretty patient with the younger guys and that helps with the chemistry of the team.
“They genuinely get along and it shows both at practice and in matches,” he said. “They are constantly pulling for one another.”
When it comes to goals for this season, McConnell said the team wants to compete for the Mid-State League (MSL) title. They also want to advance to both the district and state tournaments this year.
“I believe if we can get to our best golf when it counts, at the end of the year, those are realistic goals.”
McConnell goes on to say that ultimately, the Tigers are just trying to get a little better at golf each day. He hopes his guys enjoy the grind that it takes to get better.
“They really work at their games whether we are at practice together or on their own,” he said. “It is really fun and easy to enjoy when they are willing to put in the work.”
So what is the coach most excited for this season?
“After winning the sectional tournament last year I am really excited to see what these young men can do this season.”
McConnell notes that they have started off pretty well and that it is nice to see their hard work paying off.
The Circleville boys’ golf team is scheduled to play in the third Mid-State League (MSL) match on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Lancaster Golf Course.