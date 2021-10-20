CIRCLEVILLE — The Tigers were on the prowl Tuesday night and they pounced on their opponent, the Portsmouth West Senators, early and often. The Circleville varsity boys' soccer team scored nine goals in the final home game of the season with seven of the goals coming from seniors.
From the first kick of the game, Circleville seized control and dictated the pace. In the first five minutes, the Tigers had several good looks at the net and kept the ball in their attacking zone. After putting Portsmouth West on their heels with an early onslaught of shots, Tigers senior Rylan Byers broke through the Senators' defenders to score the first goal.
Byers wasn't the only senior showing off to the home crowd on Tuesday. Circleville's second goal came from Edwin Zheng, who was named to the MSL all-league second-team on Sunday, on a soft shot from inside the box. By the end of the match, four of the seven seniors scored goals.
The third goal for Circleville came off a pass from Erion Skivjani to Byers.
"The second one almost took the keeper's hands off. I really liked that [goal]," Byers said after the game.
Kaiden Chea was the third senior to score when he kicked in a cross-crease pass from Cayden Steward with 14:41 left in the first half.
The game settled for a while after Chea's goal, at least in the scoring department. The Tigers kept the pitch short, keeping the ball almost exclusively in the Senators half.
At the 2 minute warning in the first half it seemed like Portsmouth West would go into halftime down 4-0. However, with 1:57 left, sophomore Davin Chea joined his brother in the goal scoring column.
—
In the second half of the game, it was clear Circleville was happy and comfortable in their play. The midfield opened up a bit, allowing the Senators to see the attacking zone for a few shots on net, but the Tigers kept their attention on the ball and managed to keep the pressure to a minimum.
The first goal scored in the second half earned Byers a hat trick for the night. As the half marched on the Tigers saw goals from sophomore Jo Gaines and a second goal from Zheng.
The final Circleville goal for the night fittingly came from a senior, Skivjani got one past the Portsmouth West goalie with 17:29 left in the game. After that goal, the crowd at Savings Bank Stadium had two questions. Could Circleville make it an even ten goals? Would Portsmouth West be shutout?
The latter was answered a few minutes later when Carter Essman scored Portsmouth West's only goal of the night.
As the clock ticked down, and the Senators tried to get a few more shots in, it was clear Circleville would have to settle for nine goals.
After the game, it was clear an odd number of goals didn't matter to the team or the fans, as the boys ran to ring the Circleville bell. Someone else who was more focused on 'how' than 'how many' was first-year coach Ryan Walker.
"All together it was really a team win. I think we only had one goal that wasn't assisted." Walker said of the effort he saw from his team on Tuesday.
Now the Tigers look to their next game, when they travel to face Gallia Academy Oct. 20 in the Central District's Division II Sectional tournament.
On Tuesday night though, Coach Walker was focused on the achievement reached that night.
"They've worked really hard all season and I'm just super proud of them that they could finish their last home game with a win."
Final: 9-1 Circleville WIN