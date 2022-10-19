Circleville Cross Country places 5th, Bigam the 2022 MSL Champ

Flashback to earlier this season when Athens’ Sophia Szolosi and Circleville’s Maddux Bigam trade stride for stride at Saturday’s Wellston Golden Rocket Invitational. Bigam crossed the finish line in second place with a time of 20:29 minutes. Both girls won their respective conference championships. District meet is ahead, so like Rocky and Apollo Creed, everyone is focused on a rematch Saturday at Rio Grande.

 File photo

ASHVILLE — At the Mid-State Buckeye League (MSL) cross country meet last Saturday, Circleville placed 5th with Tigers’ sophomore Maddux Bigam finishing in first place, girls’ champion!

