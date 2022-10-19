Circleville Cross Country places 5th, Bigam the 2022 MSL Champ

ASHVILLE — At the Mid-State Buckeye League (MSL) cross country meet last Saturday, Circleville placed 5th with Tigers’ sophomore Maddux Bigam finishing in first place, girls’ champion!
In first place was Fairfield Union, in second was Teays Valley, and in third place was Logan Elm.
For the individuals, in first place was Bigam, in second place was Anna Conrad from Fairfield Union with a time of 19:26, and in third place was Lindsey Triplett from Teays Valley with a time of 20:25.
With a time of 19:02 Bigam became the 2022 MSL Buckeye Division Champion. Bigam had significantly improved her time from the beginning of the season when on August 27 she ran a 20:29.
After the MSL Meet Tigers’ Coach Jason Wells said the team accomplished what they went into the meet thinking they could do.
“The big one of course was getting two individual titles, Palynn in the middle school girls and Maddux in the high school girls,” he said. “Plus, we had a couple individuals, Meg Warner and Sterlin Mullins, get Honorable Mention All-MSL.”
Wells said with the windy conditions the team didn’t see a lot of runners set a personal record, but the team had several people who ran well.
“Team-wise for the girls, it was an accomplishment just to field a full team,” he said. “Aly Hatfield, who is one of our best runners, has been out injured since early in the year, but she decided she wanted to run in the league to give us a full team.”
Wells said that between that and some illness, the girls did a nice job to place where they did.
Warner earned an honorable mention for a second time.
“With only five girls, there’s no margin for error, so I was proud of the way they all ran.”
Wells was also pleased with how the boys team ran.
“They’ve gotten better all year, and I thought they were very competitive, and it was great to see Sterlin earn honorable mention after all the work he’s done and the huge improvement he’s made in three years.”
According to Wells, Maddux’s performance with the highlight of the meet.
“It was so rewarding to see her get that individual championship,” he said. “It’s something she wanted very badly, and she’s worked extremely hard to achieve it.”
He went on to say that people don’t realize how long of a process it is for an athlete to put themselves in a position to win a race like that. Bigam started preparing for the fall season in June.
“As a coach, you love to see kids who work that hard be rewarded.”
“As for the race itself, she came in with a clear plan and she executed it to perfection,” Wells said.
With the District Tournament this Saturday, the team is getting ready for the postseason.
“We’re getting to the end of our training, really emphasizing quality over quantity and making sure we go into the postseason rested and sharp.”
For most of the runners the goal is to try and end the season on a high note, preferably with a personal record.
“There are a few kids with a shot at the regional meet, and then with Maddux the goal is to get to the state meet and hopefully contend for all-state.”
Bigam and the Circleville Cross Country team will compete in the Division II District Tournament this coming Saturday, Oct. 22 in Rio Grande. The girls cross country meet starts at 4 p.m. and the boys start at 5 p.m.