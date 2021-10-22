CIRCLEVILLE— The Lions certainly will be sleeping well tonight. The Circleville Tigers lost on Friday to the Liberty Union Lions 48-7 at home.
After a pregame ceremony honoring the 1970 Circleville Tiger football team, the current team took the field to kickoff against the Lions. For the first few minutes the teams were each trying to find their footing on a damp and cold October night.
Liberty Union seemed to find theirs first. On the start of a drive at their own 3-yard line, Circleville fumbled the ball and it was recovered in the end zone by Liberty Union’s Jacob MacLean for the first touchdown.
The Tigers bounced back on the kickoff return. Senior Wyatt Thatcher managed to run the ball to the Lion’s 42-yard line. After advancing to the 36-yard line, the Tigers repeated their past mistakes, and once again fumbled the ball. Barrett Young recovered the ball and ran 64-yards to the end zone, making it 14-0 Liberty Union.
There were brief moments throughout the game where the Tigers showed potential. Junior Parker Kidwell made several plays where he handled the ball well as a passer and a rusher. Circleville made first downs and completed passes throughout the game. Where the Tigers struggled was with consistency. Unable to string multiple first downs together, the Tigers only handled the ball in Lions territory twice.
The Tigers entered halftime down 28-0. However, it was clear all game that there was no thought of giving up from anyone on the Circleville sideline. Coach Steve Evans kept his team focused, even when the game had to take a break for the Circleville Pumpkin Show court to do a lap around the field.
As the clock ticked down in the fourth quarte,r the Tigers were down 41-0 with nine minutes left. The pressure of being shutout at home was building. The coaching staff made a few personnel changes, Kidwell stepped under center and he was able to complete passes to junior Joe Streitenberger and freshman Drew Thornsley.
Once in Liberty territory, the team moved to a ground game, handing the ball to senior Colin Michael for three straight snaps. Michael’s rushing got the ball to the Liberty 9-yard line with 3:52 left in the game. Kidwell made a short pass to Streitenberger on the 1-yard line.
On third-and-one the was once again placed in Michael’s hands. He scored the Tigers only touchdown of the game.
This game marked the last one of the season for the Circleville Tigers. After the game, the team gathered to hear from each member of the coaching staff.
Speaking after the game, Coach Evans acknowledged that this season was about growth and rebuilding.
“We knew coming in that it was going to be a building season. With a whole new coaching staff, we’re just trying to raise the level of expectation. We want these kids to, every time they step on the field, the expect to win.”
Evans credited the seven seniors on the team this year with keeping the team going, even as their effort didn’t translate to wins.
“The work ethic that they bring, the positive attitude, the energy. Nobody likes losing and who wants to come in the mild of August, in the heat? That group was here every single day.”
Going forward Coach Evans wants his returning players to focus on the team aspects of the game and build a program that Circleville can be proud of in the years to come.