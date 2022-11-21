CIRCLEVILLE – Tigers’ Horizon Gymnasium was the place to be to see middle school through varsity basketball teams compete Saturday for Foundation night.
All proceeds from the Foundation Game day went to Club Future (Drug Free Clubs of America). It was founded in 2005 by emergency responders and came about as a means to provide “something powerful” to protect youth and preserve their future.
The Circleville varsity boys’ basketball team was the last team to play that night and there was a decent crow. The game was a scrimmage against the Huntington Huntsmen, who fell to the Tigers 71-40.
Starting for the Tigers was Nolan West (2), Briley Cramer (4), Joe Wray (5), Ian Warden (20), and Slater Search (21). The game started a little after eight o’clock after Circleville won the tipoff battle.
Less than a minute into the game Search forced a turnover and quickly passed the ball to West who got the bucket and scored the first points of the game. Just after the score, Cody Carpenter, coach of the boys’ basketball team, yelled “no fouls” from the sideline as the Tigers fell back on defense. He wanted his team to practice not fouling and giving the other team a chance to score.
The next few minutes of the game saw Warden score two points after the team missed the basket three times in a row, Wray pass to West who scored a three pointer, and Cramer had an incredible steal in mid-air.
Later on in the quarter, Carpenter explained to a player why he was called for a foul. This kind of teaching continued throughout the game.
At the end of the first quarter, Circleville lead Huntington 17 to 11. The fouls for both teams were kept relatively low, with the Tigers having four team fouls and Huntington had three.
Huntington scored on a three pointer to get the first points of the second quarter. The next play saw Search get fouled as he went to shoot, but he still got the bucket. After getting a defensive stop, Cramer did a spin move around a Huntington defender to tap the ball in for two points.
Not five second later, the Tigers stole the ball back and Matt Bradley (3) outran everyone to score two points.
With 4:17 left in the first half, there was a scrum for the ball, after the whistle blew there was some minor extra curricular activity by two players, one on each team. After the refs came in to break it up, the ref addressed both players. There were no official fouls assessed.
Later on in the half three pointers were raining down for the Tigers. Preston Hulse (1) had a beautiful three pointer and West made a swish three pointer after being left wide open.
The score at halftime was Circleville 35 and Huntington 17. Both teams had nine fouls.
The Tigers picked up where they left off by making two three pointers in back-to-back drives. After a timeout, Warden softly tapped the ball in for two points and two game seconds later, Search made a bucket.
A few plays later, Warden was fouled and was sent to the free throw line. He made his first shot but missed his second, but Cramer got the rebound to score the point.
With 3:40 left in the quarter Circleville called a timeout. After the timeout, the Tigers were assessed multiple fouls. And with 19.6 seconds left, a player for Circleville was given a technical for hanging onto the rim for too long. Carpenter argued that he only hung on for so long as to avoid accidentally hitting another player. The technical foul gave Huntington two free throw shots and they maintained possession of the ball.
The score at the end of the third was Circleville 57 and Huntington 29. The Tigers had eight fouls and the Huntsmen had 7.
The fourth quarter saw much of the same play and with Circleville scoring several points.
One notable moment was when Parker Kidwell (11) scored a bucket after the team missed the bucket four times in a row. It was a hard earned two points for the Tigers.
After the game concluded, Carpenter discussed how his team played.
“I felt like we played a good half court defensive game,” he said. “We want to be aggressive on the defensive side of the ball and we want to cause turnovers and score in transition.”
Carpenter believed the team played well overall, but there were some times he thought the team was complacent and a little sloppy with the game.
“It’s early and that is just something we’ll have to clean up,” he said. “But overall, I’m extremely proud of our effort and energy.”
The season officially kicks off on Wednesday, Nov. 23 when the Tigers travel to South Point. The game starts at 3 p.m.