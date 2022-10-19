Circleville Falls to Athens in Sectional Tourney

(#3) Owen Buckley gazes across the field during the 11-0 win over Circleville on Monday perhaps unaware that Tigers’ Liam Goodhart is closing in on him with intent to capture control of the ball as Buckley moves it down the field.

 Photo by Julio Arauz/Athens Messenger

Senior Brady Jaunarajs scored three times and the Athens Bulldogs blew out Circleville High School 11-0 Monday night in the first round of the sectional playoffs.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments