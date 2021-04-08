CIRCLEVILLE — In an clear evening league game, the Circleville Tigers fell to the Fairfield Union Falcons 4-1 in what was a difficult scoring day for both teams.
The clear sunny evening started out even for both teams who tried desperately to put points on the board in front of a Tiger home crowd with some Falcon fans in attendance.
Many of the Tigers’ efforts to get runs on the board came up short such as when No. 13 Jake Bell went up to bat in the second inning. Bell would get a single, subsequently letting No. 47 Tate DeBord a swing at the home plate.
Debord would smack the Falcon pitch to left field where another Falcon scurried to get the Tiger out before touching first base. By just a few inches, the Falcon’s effort to catch the ball fell short and ruled an error — leaving two Tigers on first and second base.
Shortly enough, and with two outs so far on offense, Circleville’s No. 22 Wyatt Allison hit a grounder before making a mad dash to first base. Allison would get tagged out in the end but gave Bell and DeBord a chance to advance one base, but no runs scored at the bottom of the second inning.
No. 14 Wyatt Thatcher then took to home plate for a chance at scoring at least one run before the inning switch. Thatcher’s eventual hit would land close to third base making it easy for the Falcons to quickly throw at first for the out.
Up until the top of the fifth inning, both the visiting Falcons and the Tigers could not get a run to score. However, the Falcons showed signs of life with the team collecting two runs before Circleville’s offensive attempt.
At the bottom of the fifth inning, DeBord would hit a double and eventually would record the first and only run for the team off of a sacrifice fly.
Further into the contest, the Falcons recorded another pair of runs, further increasing the lead over the Tigers. At the end of the evening, the Falcons would take home the win against the Tigers 4-1 with both teams recording seven hits and one team error.
For the Tigers on the hill, the pitching staff would split time between No. 15 Carsen Cox and No. 7 Mikey Vandagriff. Throwing for four innings, Cox recorded eight first pitch strikes and three strikeouts. Vandagriff would pitch for two innings and recorded five strikeouts.