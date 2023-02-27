Circleville falls to Gallia Academy in Sectional Final

GALLIPOLIS — Winning in the playoffs is tough, and you’re often rewarded at the end with an even tougher game on the other side. After surviving their first two postseason matchups, Circleville’s season came to a close following a 51-34 defeat to Gallia Academy in the Sectional Finals on Sunday.


