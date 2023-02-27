Circleville falls to Gallia Academy in Sectional Final

GALLIPOLIS — Winning in the playoffs is tough, and you’re often rewarded at the end with an even tougher game on the other side. After surviving their first two postseason matchups, Circleville’s season came to a close following a 51-34 defeat to Gallia Academy in the Sectional Finals on Sunday.
“I felt like we had a great game plan going into Sunday. Our coaches did a good job creating a plan and our guys had a great few practices following that plan,” Cody Carpenter, the head coach of Circleville said after the loss. “GA is a very good team that probably should have been seeded higher and we knew that. We felt confident, but unfortunately we picked a bad time to not shoot very well.”
The Tigers (12-13) struggled to get anything going against a stout Blue Devils (18-6) defense all night, only reaching double-digits in one quarter. Briley Cramer and Slater Search were the only Tigers to reach double-digits.
“Briley Cramer and Slater Search continued to carry us offensively with both scoring 10 points each and both getting 8 rebounds. They have played consistently well all season for us.” Carpenter said.
Nolan West had nine points on a trio of three-pointers to essentially round out scoring as no other player had more than two points.
Isaac Clary led the Blue Devils with 14 points on the night. Jance Lambert and Kenyon Franklin each had 10 while Brody Fellure had nine.
After one quarter though it looked as if it could become an incredibly close contest. West hit a pair of his three-pointers in the first quarter as Circleville only sat behind 9-8 at the end of the first frame.
The offense slowed down though as the Tigers were only able to grab three baskets in the second quarter, two coming from Cramer.
On the other side, Gallia took advantage of the slow start offensively and started to make their move. Led by Fellure’s five points, the Blue Devils ripped off 16 in the second quarter and found themselves with a 25-15 lead going into the halftime break.
Much like a repeat of the second, Circleville could only muster up three baskets in the third quarter as their offensive struggles continued. Gallia didn’t light the court on fire coming out of the locker room, but they did enough to slowly build on the lead.
Clary took over for the Blue Devils in the fourth quarter, scoring eight himself to help secure the Sectional Championship for Gallia and send the Tigers home with the 17-point loss.
“It’s always hard losing your last game for your seniors,” Carpenter noted. “I want to thank Parker Kidwell, Ian Warden, Matt Bradley and Nolan West for their commitment to our program.”
Eric Decker is the Sports Editor of the Athens Messenger.
