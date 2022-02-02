ASHVILLE— The Lady Vikings’ basketball team hosted the Circleville Lady Tigers on Tuesday night as the end of the regular season approaches.
The game was the first one for both teams after the tournament draw was announced on Sunday. Teays Valley will start the tournament in the No. 14 spot of the central district’s bracket, and Circleville is No. 9 for the southeast district.
Of course it wasn’t the postseason on Tuesday night, and the teams had business to attend to before the end of the season.
In the first quarter the home team had the advantage. Offensively and defensively the Lady Vikings looked in peak form.
“Defense is one of those things we’ve stressed the last three years and these seniors know it. They’re bringing it now… and you gotta be physical, you gotta be strong, but you can’t foul, [so you have to] find that fine line,” coach Trevor Younkin said after the game.
All season, the Lady Vikings have been led by their seniors, and Tuesday night was no different. Senior Aimee Watson was a defensive wrecking ball, executing several key takeaways during the game.
“Aimee’s aggressiveness, what we called her ‘scrappy play’, we love. You gotta have one of those players on the team because the other players will do it if she’s doing it.”
Watson handled things defensively all game, but in the first quarter she and the rest of the team held Circleville to only three points.
“We wanted to get off to a good start and we didn’t. [Teays Valley’s] defense came out and caused us several turnovers. They’re a very solid team, so to beat a good team we need to take care of the basketball early on and stay in the game,” Circleville coach Steve Kalinoski said after the game.
“We were just playing from behind the whole time.”
The Lady Tigers gave up 15 points to the Lady Vikings in the first quarter.
The teams settled down in the second quarter, having had a chance to assess each other. Offensively, the teams were productive in equal amounts.
Circleville netted two field goals in the second quarter, one from sophomore Gabby McConnell and one from sophomore Faith Yancey.
McConnell was also 2-2 on the line in the second quarter and senior Lily Winter added another successful free throw.
For the home team, they also ended the quarter with two field goals and three successful free throws. Sophomore Alyssa Horsley netted the first of her two field goals of the night and her sister, senior Jenna Horsley, had one 2-pointer to add to the two 3-pointers she had in the first quarter.
On the line, sophomore Kennedy Younkin was 2-2 and senior Ashley DeWeese was 1-2 in the quarter.
At halftime, the Lady Vikings led the Lady Tigers 22-10.
In the third quarter, Circleville’s McConnell continued to be the offensive leader for her team. She added five points in the third quarter, and would end the game with 12 total points,
For the Lady Vikings the offense was spread out during the third quarter. Watson, DeWeese, and the Horsley sisters all got points on the board during the quarter, while also keeping up their aggressive defense.
The final quarter played out much like the first three for both teams. A big highlight of the fourth quarter, and really the whole game, was Teays Valley’s Jenna Horsley’s shooting.
“We’re just extremely happy with Jenna’s play. She’s a pure shooter and she got some great looks tonight,” coach Younkin said.
“She’s a very good catch-from-the-post outside shooter. She was in a rhythm and she felt good. Very happy for the way she played, and she stepped up as a leader.”
Jenna finished the game with a team-high 18 points to help the Lady Vikings to a 41-20 win over the Lady Tigers.
After the game, both coaches discussed the move the teams will make as they head into tournament play.
“I’m trying to find a good word for it… We’re just very happy with our placement. We felt like we got respect from the central district being seeded fourteenth out of 46 teams,” coach Younkin said on Tuesday.
Teays Valley will play either Westerville North or Dublin Scioto on Feb. 18.
For the Lady Tigers, the tournament starts a little sooner. Circleville travels to Meigs on Feb. 14 to start the postseason. Coach Kalinoski was more reserved with his thoughts on the tournament.
“Meigs [has] a very solid team. It’s an hour and a half bus trip for us, on the other side of Athens, but hopefully we’ll get ready to play. Once we realize we aren’t going to win the league this year, we play for the tournament. So it’s an exciting time of the year to get into tournament play.”
Teays Valley 41, Circleville 20
Teays Valley 15 7 10 9 — 41
Circleville 3 7 7 3 — 20
TEAYS VALLEY
McKenna Kautz 1 0-0 2, Aimee Watson 2 2-2 6, Jenna Horsley 7 0-0 18, Ashley DeWeese 3 1-2 9, Kennedy Younkin 0 2-2 2, Alyssa Horsley 2 0-0 4 TOTAL 15 5-6 41; 3-pt field goals: 6
CIRCLEVILLE
Faith Yancey 2 0-0 4, Logan Jones 0 1-2 1, Lily Winter 0 3-4 3, Gabby McConnell 4 2-2 12 TOTAL 6 6-8 20; 3-pt field goals: 2