CHILLICOTHE — In a close game Tuesday night, the Circleville girls’ bowling team defeated Logan Elm 1537-1519.
The score at the end of game one and two had Circleville leading Logan Elm by just 6 pins with a score of 1299-1293. The score continued to be close during the Baker Games. In the first Baker game Circleville had 104 and Logan Elm had 102, just a two-pin difference. Circleville scored 10 points higher than Logan Elm in the second Baker Game, sealing the win for the Tigers.
For the Tigers, Shelby Hixon had the highest score with 317. She scored 175 in her first game and 142 in her second. Cheyenne Lawson had the highest score for the Braves with 315 total. In her first game she scored 145 and in her second game she got 170 pins.
Tigers’ Coach Sarah Ruff said the girls came ready to play and wanting to win especially after losing a close one to Logan Elm earlier in the season.
“All of the girls went into the match extremely focused and with a positive mindset,” she said. “Over the last few matches the team has really begun to start and finish a match focused and are bowling more consistently as a result.”
Ruff said the team initially came out slow on the first Baker game, where they bowled one of their lowest games of the season.
“After this game the girls rallied together and brought the energy back up. We were able to finish our second baker stronger which allowed us to secure the win.”
Ruff complimented Izzy Seeley saying she had a great night.
“She has been working really hard this season and recently moved up from JV. She bowled very consistently and stepped up when we needed her to.”
Seeley bowled a 120 in her first game and a 159 in her second for a total score of 279.
The Circleville Lady Tigers hit the lanes at the Muskingum University Invitational on Monday the 16th at 12 p.m.