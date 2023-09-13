Aleigh Michael

Freshman Aleigh Michael is mid-swing during a tri-match against Bloom Carroll and Lancaster where she shot a 70.

 Submitted photo

CARROLL – On Monday night, the Circleville girls’ golf team beat Bloom Carroll and Lancaster to win a tri-match.


  

Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments