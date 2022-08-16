featured Circleville Girls Golf Defeats Fairfield Union By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Aug 16, 2022 Aug 16, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Elaina Seeley tees up for a shot. Submitted Photo Isabelle Perini in the middle of a swing. Submitted Photo Izzy Seeley teeing up her shot. Submitted Photo Alyssa Sharp prepares to hit her shot. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Circleville High School Girls Golf Team defeats Fairfield Union.CIRCLEVILLE- The match was on Monday August 15 at Pickaway Country Club and started at 2 p.m.With this win, the team improved to 6-0 in the MSL. The overall score for Circleville was 187 and Fairfield had an overall score of 235.Junior Elaina Seeley led the way with a score of 40 and earning her first match medalist honor of the season. Freshman Isabelle Perini followed with a 43, which tied her career-low for 9 holes.Rounding out the scoring of the match was Izzy Seeley with a 48 and Claire Barthelmas with a score of 56. Alyssa Sharp also had her lowest round so far with a score of 56.The next match for the Circleville Girls Golf Team is Wednesday August 17 against Liberty Union at the Pickaway Country Club and it starts at 4 p.m. Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Scoring Circleville High School Sport Golf Fairfield Union Circleville Girls Golf Team Isabelle Perini Elaina Seeley Izzy Seeley Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes