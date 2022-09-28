CHILLICOTHE — The Circleville Lady Tigers placed second in the Sectional Tournament and broke the 18-hole program record with a score of 357.
Scoring for the Tigers was Elaina Seeley with a score of 76, Isabelle Perini who shot 82, Izzy Seeley with 96, Lexy Sharp with 104, and Claire Barthelmas with 118. Because the team finished second in the tournament, they qualify for the District Tournament that takes place Monday.
Elaina Seeley’s score of 76 tied the program 18-hole record, which she originally set in the 2020 Sectional Tournament. With her score, she placed second individually in the tournament.
Also having a big day was Isabelle Perini who placed sixth individually in the tournament with her new career-best score of 82.
Tigers’ Coach Eric Evans was very proud of the performance by his team despite the windy conditions.
“I was very pleased with how well our girls kept their composure and dealt with the conditions, never losing focus and hanging in very well throughout the round.”
This is the second consecutive year the team has gone to Districts. Last year they placed fourth in the tournament.
Both the coach and the team know they have to be on top of their games at the District Tournament. Only the winning team will advance to the State Tournament.
“We know there is some very difficult competition we are facing with Westfall and Gallia Academy,” Evans said.
Knowing this, the team has a practice plan in place for this week.
“We will be focusing a lot on short game work in preparation for next week, as well as focusing on our mental approach to the golf course,” Evans said.
Evans said the team is looking forward to the opportunity to compete for a District Title and for a spot on the State Tournament.
“It’s always exciting as a coach when your team is playing their best at the end of the season, I’m very pleased with the position we’ve put ourselves in!”
Circleville will meet their competitors on Monday, October 3 at the Pickaway Country Club. The tournament tees off at 9 a.m.