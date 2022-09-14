CV golf seniors Lexy and Claire

Circleville seniors Lexy Sharp and Claire Barthelmas after the match against Southeastern.

 Submitted photo

CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville girls’ golf team defeated Southeastern and celebrated their seniors.

Trending Recipe Videos


Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments