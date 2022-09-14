featured Circleville girls' golf team defeats Southeastern and celebrates seniors By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Sep 14, 2022 Sep 14, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Circleville seniors Lexy Sharp and Claire Barthelmas after the match against Southeastern. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville girls’ golf team defeated Southeastern and celebrated their seniors.On Monday night, the Circleville girls’ golf team scored 169 while Southeastern scored 204.For the seventh time this season, the match medalist honor went to Elaina Seeley with a score of 36.Isabelle Perini scored a 41, Izzy Seeley scored 44, Lexy Sharp had a score of 48, Lis Sharp scored a 61, and Claire Barthelmas had a score of 65.With this win the Circleville girls’ golf team has an overall record of 19-3 on the season.This was the last regular season match for seniors Lexy Sharp and Claire Barthelmas. Both players will be 3-year letter winners for the golf team.Tigers’ Coach Eric Evans discussed the impact the two seniors have had on the team.“These two have been tremendous leaders and have set a strong example for others in our program.”Evans said their commitment to offseason work, practices, and any program needs have been off the charts. Evans said he and the program will definitely miss Sharp and Claire Barthelmas.“They have been extremely reliable as players but more importantly as people during their time in the program.” Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Team Senior Claire Barthelmas Sport Score Eric Evans Izzy Seeley Lis Sharp Lexy Sharp Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes