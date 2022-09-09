THORNVILLE — The Circleville girls’ golf team started their busy week with a win against Liberty Union.
On Tuesday, the Circleville Tigers played the Fairfield Union Lions at the Coyote Run Golf Course.
Circleville had a team score of 181 and Liberty Union had a team score of 230.
Circleville’s Elaina Seeley was the match medalist with a score of 38. Also scoring for Circleville was Izzy Seeley with 45, Isabelle Perini with 46, and Lexy Sharp with 52.
After this match, Circleville improved to 11-1 in the Mid-State League (MSL) Buckeye.
The following day Circleville played at Pickaway Country Club in Circleville. The team came in second place.
In first place was Gallia Academy with a score of 174, in second place was Circleville with 182, in third was Chillicothe with a score of 184, and in fourth place was Warren with 187.
Circleville’s Elaina Seeley was the match co-medalist with a score of 37. Lexy Sharp had her career-best with a score of 48. Perini also scored 48 and Izzy Seeley scored 49.
In their third and final match of the week, Circleville placed second in the County Tournament with a score of 175.
Elaina Seeley led the team with a score of 40, Perini scored 44, and Izzy Seeley had a score of 45. Lexy Sharp had a new career-best of 46, beating her previous career-best by two strokes.
After the County Tournament, the Circleville girls’ golf team are 13-1 in the MSL Buckeye and 18-3 overall.
After a busy week for the team, Tigers’ Coach Eric Evans discussed how proud he is of the team, the goals for the season, how the team strengthened their bond, and his favorite part of coaching.
Evans said he is proud of the team for playing so well in a difficult week.
“I was really proud of how we finished off a difficult week with having three matches in a row. The team played so well against real quality competition in the County Tournament.”
The team had two goals going into this season. The goals are to win the MSL and to compete for a chance to make the State Tournament. Evans said both of those goals have never been done in the history of Circleville’s program. He said they are fortunate to have put themselves in a position to have a chance to achieve those goals.
“Our focus and attention to detail in practices and matches has been outstanding this season and has allowed us to continue to improve individually and as a group,” Evans said.
The team has been working on strengthening their team bond by practicing as a group since the end of February.
“All the time together and commitment our girls have had to each other has really allowed this group to gel together and forge a great bond,” Evans said.
Next, Evans discussed what his favorite part of coaching is.
“My favorite part is being able to see the improvements our players make and reach goals they have for themselves and the team, all while enjoying themselves and having a great experience in our program.”
As the team enters the last half of the season, Evans said they continue to improve.
“We are very excited for the last half of the season.”
The Circleville girls’ golf team is back in action at home on Monday against Teays Valley.