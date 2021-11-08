COLUMBUS— As the sun hit high noon over Fortress Obetz the gun sounded for the start of the OHSAA Division II Girls Cross Country Championship. Two Circleville High School student-athletes were among the 180 runners competing at the 2021 state championship on Saturday.
Senior Lily Winter and freshman Maddux Bigam are the first girls to run at the state championship for Circleville since 2013. Going into the race, Winter and Maddux, and their coach Bill Search, had humble expectations.
“If they just let themselves go, they’re in great shape, they both are competitors. I know they’ll give it their best, so whatever happens it’s going to be awesome,” Coach Search said ahead of the race.
On a winding, and looping 5-kilometer course, Winter and Maddux did let go and ultimately had fun at their first state championship.
“It was an amazing experience,” Winter said at the end of the race, still catching her breath after finishing with a time of 20 minutes, 12.1 seconds.
While neither runner hit their best time, they agreed that this race was more than just the time on the clock.
“I really enjoyed it. This course was really fast and there were a lot of good competitors,” Bigam said after the race, emphasizing the experience of being around the best runners in the state.
Bigam managed to beat the time she posted at the district championship and finished the state course with a time of 20:12.8, a few paces behind her teammate.
In first place for the division II girls was Grace Hartman of Oakwood. Hartman, a senior, posted a 17:31.6 to win for the second straight year. While Hartman had a comfortable lead of over 30 seconds in the individual competition, the team leaderboards were a bit closer.
The top three teams juggled positions throughout the splits. Minerva jumped from no. 3 to the top spot in the final split. Grainville finished second and Woodridge rounded out the podium at third.
Winter and Bigam will continue to compete for Circleville this winter on the basketball team and in the spring for track and field.
After competing in her first state competition as a freshman, Bigam is confident it won’t be her last time on such a big stage. Her teammate, WInter is also sure of Bigam’s talent.
“She’ll make it to state again. Definitely all four years.”