CIRCLEVILLE — The Lady Tigers' head coach Joe Stitt said it best:
"Any time Circleville and Logan Elm get together, in any sport, it's going to be a battle. You can throw the records out, you can throw the stats out."
In a match-up that pitted cross-town rivals against each other Tuesday night, there were no guarantees. The Logan Elm Lady Braves soccer team looked to spoil the four-game winning streak the Circleville Lady Tigers had going. The teams felt evenly matched as the game got underway.
For ten minutes straight, the teams traded possession in the midfield. Neither team had much sustained attacking zone time in the first 20 minutes. However, as the sun fully set over Circleville, the Lady Tigers started to tilt the field in their favor.
Junior Nilyn Cockerham had several good looks at Logan Elm senior goalkeeper Olivia Adams in the latter half of the first 40 minutes. Cockerham's pressure on Logan Elm came to a head on a free kick with 10:19 left that earned Circleville their first goal.
The game became a battle between Circleville's aggressive attackers, lead by Cockerham and Faith Yancy, and Logan Elms solid backline held together by goalie Adams and sophomore Jenna Allison.
Going into halftime 1-0 there was no clear winner in anyone's mind.
"[Logan Elm's] backline did a good job slowing our attack so we talked at halftime how we're going to probably have to shoot from a little farther out than we're normally used to," Coach Stitt said after the game.
There were moments in the second half where it was clear the Lady Tigers were having trouble remembering their coach's game-plan and held onto the ball without shooting long enough to be stripped by a Lady Brave.
Logan Elm seniors Sophie Stonerock and Josie Martin kept pressure on their opponents throughout the game.
"My seniors... They worked hard. They showed what experience brings to the younger group." Lady Braves' head coach Aaron Elswick said.
Halfway through the second half, Cricleville's aggressive play, and the shift in strategy, paid off. Cockerham and Yancey teamed up to get a shot on goal that gave Adams trouble and slipped past the stingy goalkeeper.
That goal would wind up being the last one scored Tuesday night, Circleville shutout Logan Elm 2-0.
The Lady Tigers will move on in MSL district play with the win over the Lady Braves.
After the game, the team celebrated that this game isn't their last together as they prepare to say goodbye to eight seniors this year.
They will now travel to Warren to play on Thursday.
"The way I look at is, about half the state of Ohio is done playing soccer, and we're still playing. So we have to forget about the [long] bus ride [to Warren], forget about them. The fact that we're still a team and we're still playing, we have to focus on that and make sure we're playing our best soccer on Thursday."
No matter the results later in the week, both teams have a solid, young core that will bring elite soccer to the Circleville area in years to come.
Final: 2-0 Circleville WIN