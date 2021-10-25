CIRCLEVILLE— The Circleville High School girls soccer program began in 1989. Over the years the program has had ups and downs in their performance.
This year, according to members of the program, was an up and they have the milestones to prove it.
During the 2021 season the Lady Tigers soccer team notched the 300th program win. On Oct. 11 the Lady Tigers blanked the Zane Trace Lady Pioneers 3-0 and put the 300th ‘W’ in the books.
The win against Zane Trace also gave the team a 11-4 record and put them one step closer to the next milestone the team hit this season. For the first time since 2008 the girls soccer team finished the season with 13 wins.
Of course with all the accomplishments of the season there was also some heartbreak. The team’s season came to an end last week after a 4-0 loss to Warren High School. Speaking on Saturday Head Coach Joe Stitt reflected on the season.
“You just have to look to our game against Warren to see what we need to work on,” he said of the program’s shortcomings this season.
“We’re going to focus on defense, corner kicks, set pieces. [Warren] was able to score off of things like that.”
Coach Stitt didn’t focus on the negatives for long. He was quick to mention how hard the girls worked throughout the season to improve.
Stitt is in his fourth year with the girls team and will now say goodbye to the seniors he began coaching as freshman. Eight players will graduate in the spring, leaving behind a legacy of hard work and getting better every day.
Several of the team’s seniors were recognized by the Southeast District after the season. Live Wastier and Morgan Sark received an honorable mention for the All-Southeast District team.
For their off-pitch achievements, seniors Kilea Dupler, Kat Stanley and Wastier, were awarded the Southeast District Senior Academic Award. Wastier will also be the senior all-star game participant for the team.
Going forward, Stitt says the schedule next season will challenge the team even more. This news was met with excitement from the girls, says Stitt, who is always concerned with how his players are growing on and off the field.
“I don’t think any high school coach coaches just for the wins. I coach for the kids. I want to make sure that the players are not only better at soccer but better people too.”
Next week the coaching staff will start exit interviews, and look to the 2022 season to build on the Circleville girls soccer program’s legacy.