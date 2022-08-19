Group photo of CV girls soccer team

The Circleville girls' soccer team.

 By Alicia Caple Sports Editor

CIRCLEVILLE- The Circleville girls’ soccer team beat Gallia Academy 10-0.

Trending Recipe Videos


Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments