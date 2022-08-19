featured Circleville girls' soccer team plays season opener By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Aug 19, 2022 Aug 19, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Circleville girls' soccer team. By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CIRCLEVILLE- The Circleville girls’ soccer team beat Gallia Academy 10-0.The Tigers had an impressive season opener with six of their players scoring goals.Scoring for Circleville were Presley Coyan, Faith Yancey with three, Nilyn Cockerham with two, and Makya Cockerham with two goals.Scoring their first Varsity goals were Ava Justice and Mya Nardi.The Tigers who had assists for the game include Presley Coyan with two, Sabrena Funk, Payton Ford, and Makya Cockerham.With this win the Circleville Tigers start the season 1-0.The next game will be played on Saturday, August 20 at Jackson. The game starts at 1 p.m. Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Circleville Tigers Season Opener Sport Presley Coyan Goal Game Assist Two Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes