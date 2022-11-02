CIRCLEVILLE — Earlier this week the Southeast District Awards for soccer were announced and the Circleville girls’ soccer coach Joseph Stitt was awarded girls’ Division II Coach of the Year.
Along with Coach of the Year, six Lady Tigers were honored with first and second team as well as honorable mention.
The Southeast District includes 17 schools and the coaches of those teams vote on 22 players for first and second team and 32 players for honorable mention. The players who are chosen for those teams are recognized by coaches in the Southeast District and are considered to be the top players in the area.
After the honors were announced, Stitt discussed how it felt to be awarded Coach of the Year by his fellow coaches in the area. He said that he is not really one for awards because he always tries to do his best regardless of if anyone notices.
“I have a lot of respect for the other 16 coaches in the Southeast District, so it is humbling to have been chosen by them.”
Stitt may have won Coach of the Year, but he said it wouldn’t have been possible without his assistant coach Sarah Ruff.
“There is no way other coaches would be speaking so highly of our program without her.”
Ruff came to coach in the program she played for a few years ago. Stitt said Ruff shared his vision for the program since day one.
“She works tirelessly to help our girls be their best, supports me, and always challenges herself to be better tomorrow than she was today,” he said. “I lean on her a lot for support throughout the year- whether its help lining fields, scheduling, running drills, or game day decisions; she is always there for our team and me.
He went on to say that kids in the program have had both personal and team success because of her efforts and love for the program.
“It really is a blessing to have such a great coach and person at my side.”
Last year the program had six girls selected for awards and this year the program also had six players honored.
On first-team for Circleville are Payton Ford and Faith Yancey; this was the second year that Yancey was selected to first-team. Stitt said the voting showed it’s no secret that these two are hard workers.
“They bring so much energy, passion, and heart to our team. They both consistently put their team above themselves,” Stitt said.
He went on to say that they never quit or back down no matter what the circumstances are. Both are juniors this year so Stitt is excited to have them back next fall.
Emma Groff and Kylie McCain were selected for second-team for Circleville.
“Both work tremendously hard and play roles where they don’t always get noticed for their accomplishments- with Emma playing on defense and Kylie being our goalkeeper,” Stitt said.
He said both players work incredibly hard and play the game with an incredible amount of pride and passion.
“Emma is particularly well respected by her peers and she was voted team captain more weeks than any other player,” Stitt said.
Nilyn Cockerham and Addisyn Ndayitwayeko were honorable mentions for Circleville this year.
“Nilyn crossed a major milestone this year with her 50th career goal, and has been a major offensive player,” Stitt said. “Addisyn is another kid who sometimes goes unnoticed with her play, but she always plays hard and keeps her composure.”
Cockerham was also selected to play in the Senior All-Star Game. The Southeast District Coaches Association hosts the All-Star Game for some of the top performing seniors to participate in. According to Stitt, only one, or maybe two, players from a school are given the chance to participate. These players have also won other district level awards.
“It’s a pretty big honor to get to play since participation is fairly limited,” Stitt said. “Nilyn will get to wear the Tiger jersey one more time!”
Cockerham was not the only local senior to be selected to the All-Star Game; Meredith Jarvis from Logan Elm and Mayson Gordon from Westfall were also selected on the girls’ side.
Selected to the boys’ All-Star Game was Colton Spaniol from Westfall and Owen Elswick from Logan Elm.
The Senior All-Star Game will take place on Sunday November 13 at Northwest High School.