CV girls soccer team 2022

The 2022 Circleville girls' soccer team

 Submitted Photo

CIRCLEVILLE — Earlier this week the Southeast District Awards for soccer were announced and the Circleville girls’ soccer coach Joseph Stitt was awarded girls’ Division II Coach of the Year.


