HILLSBORO — When Circleville High School girls’ tennis team traveled to Hillsboro High School Monday, the Lady Tigers came home with a 4-1 win over the Indians.
On first singles was Senior Gracie Riddick, who had set scores of 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), and 6-1.
“Gracie played a well-balanced match and came out on top in three hard fought sets,” Lady Tigers’ Coach Clint Marcum said. “She hit a few ace serves and worked the ball all around the court nicely.”
On second singles was Sophomore Kaylah Huggins, with set scores of 5-7, 7-6, (7-3), and 2-6.
“Kaylah played very well and was aggressive with her service game and ground strokes throughout the match.” Marcum said. “She played a great match and looks to build on the confidence gained.”
On third singles was Senior Sydney Huffer with set scores of 6-4 and 6-1.
“Sydney is playing tennis for the first time and has made enormous strides in just two weeks of the season,” Marcum said. “She really covered the court well and returned just about anything that came her way. She continues to improve each day.”
First doubles were senior Carley Hinton and junior Madison Jarrell with set scores of 6-1 and 6-0.
Marcum offered high praise for Hinton-Jarrell’s dynamic duo.
“Carley and Madison continued their impressive doubles play by winning in straight sets and giving up only one game,” he said. “They have great team chemistry, and their game styles compliment each other very well. They will be a handful for any opponent.”
Lastly, on second doubles were seniors Alexis Bachman and Lillianna Stafford with set scores of 6-0 and 6-4.
“Alexis and Lillianna bring a lot of experience to the court, and it showed in the match,” Marcum said. “They communicated very well and found another gear when the second set got tight. Great performance by two of my seniors.”
Next stop, Lady Tigers were defeated 1-4 Tuesday in hard-fought travel match against Bloom-Carroll High School.
On first singles was Gracie Riddick, second singles was Kaylah Huggins, and third singles was Sydney Huffer. On first doubles were Carley Hinton and Madison Jarrell, and on second doubles were Alexis Bachman and Lillianna Stafford.
Carley and Madison won both their sets with scores of 7-5 and 6-2.
Marcum said Carley-Madison said the doubles team played tough and determined, the qualities needed to win the match.
“Our first doubles dug deep to squeeze out a tight first set (after being down for most of the set.)” he said. “[They] then continued the momentum into the second set to pull out our only winning match of the evening.”
After the match, Marcum said the team, now 2-1, is learning, getting better with each serve across the net.
“This was a definite learning experience for us to see how we stack up to a top notch program like Bloom-Carroll,” he said. “We will regroup, get back to work, and get back after it on Thursday with a home match vs. Chillicothe High School.”