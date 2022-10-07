PORTSMOUTH — On Tuesday, the Lady Tigers had a solid day on the court at Sectionals.
Playing first singles for the Tigers was Gracie Riddick who won her first-round match against Marietta’s third singles. She lost her second-round match against Athens’ first singles.
Playing second singles for Circleville was Kaylah Huggins who lost her first-round match against Wheelersburg’s third singles.
On third singles was Sydney Huffer who won her first-round match against Vinton County’s second singles. She then lost her second-round match against Notre Dame’s first singles who was ranked overall 4-seed.
On first doubles for the Tigers were Carley Hinton and Madison Jarrell. They won their first-round match against Hillsboro’s first doubles but lost their second-round match against Wheelersburg’s second doubles.
Competing on second doubles for Circleville were Alexis Bachman and Lillianna Stafford. They lost their first-round match against Vinton County’s second doubles.
After the conclusion of the Sectional Tournament, Tigers’ Coach Clint Marcum discussed what the team did well. He said that while the team didn’t have anyone advance to the District Tournament, it was a solid day for his team on the courts.
“We won some hard-fought matches in the first round and battled very hard in the second round.”
Marcum said some girls played very early in the morning while others had to wait around before they were able to play. He said this can be challenging depending on the draw you get.
“They all did their best and I’m very proud of them for it,” he said.
There was a player he wanted to give a shoutout to because of her great performance during the tournament.
“I am extremely proud of senior Gracie Riddick’s gutsy performance,” Marcum said. “She played a 2-hour match in her first round against a very talented Marietta single, and then grinded through a 3-hour second round match in which she left everything she had on the court.”
Marcum went on to say she gave it her all and ended her excellent high school career with 100% effort.
With the 2022 season officially wrapped up for the Tigers, coach Marcum talked about what he is the proudest of.
“I am most proud of the fact that we always gave our best effort and attitude throughout the season,” he said. “We hit a rough patch during the middle of the season where we dropped 6 of 7 matches, but our girls were not deterred and kept trying to improve and get better each day.”
He said the team had a fun season and nearly finished with a .500 record; they were 8-10 on the season.
Marcum said the seniors of the program were the backbone of the team this season. The team had six seniors this year.
“The majority of them gave 4 years to the tennis program and showed great maturity and improvement in their games each season,” he said. “There were a couple of seniors who came out for the first time this season and showed amazing potential, making me wish we had them for 4 years, but I am happy to have been able to coach them for at least one season.”
Marcum went on to say that all the seniors will be missed.
“I wish them nothing but the best moving forward.”
Lastly, coach Marcum talked about how honored he is to have coached this team.
“I just want to say how honored and blessed I am to have been able to coach such a great group of young ladies.”