Circleville girls' tennis loses a close game to Logan Elm By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Sep 7, 2022 Sep 7, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm girls' tennis team defeated the Circleville Tigers 3-2.On first singles for the Tigers was Gracie Riddick and her set scores were both 0-6.On second singles was Kaylah Huggins with set scores of 2-6 and 0-6.On third singles was Sydney Huffer and both her set scores were 0-6On first doubles were Carley Hinton and Madison Jarrell with set scores of 4-6, 6-1, and 6-4.On second doubles were Alexis Bachman and Lillianna Stafford with set scores of 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, and 6-4.After the match Tigers' Coach Clint Marcum discussed the game in more detail and what the goal for the season is."We lost a hard-fought match, but our first doubles remained undefeated on the season," he said.Marcum said the doubles teams dug deep and found ways to win."Our singles, even though they lost, all kept positive attitudes and look forward to getting back out there at practice and improving," he said.After this match, the Circleville team is under .500 for the first time this season."One of our big goals is to finish with a winning record," Marcum said. "We will keep grinding and working hard to try and get back on track."For their next match, the Circleville Tigers face Bloom-Carroll on Thursday September 8 at home. Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com