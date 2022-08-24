The Circleville girls’ tennis team won two matches in a row against Hillsboro and Hamilton Township.
First stop — Circleville girls’ tennis team defeated Hillsboro 4-1 over Hillsboro on Monday.
On first singles was Gracie Riddick winning her sets 6-2 and 6-0. On second singles was Kaylah Huggins who had set scores of 4-6, 7-5, and a Super Ties Break Set of 10-7. And on third singles was Sydney Huffer with set scores of 2-6 and 3-6.
Huggins picked up her first varsity singles win. According to coach Marcum, “She lost the first set, but bounced back and battled to win the second set and then her overall match in the Super Tie Break.”
On first doubles were Carley Hinton and Madison Jarrell with a set score of 5-0, the other team had to forfeit due to injury. And on second doubles were Alexis Backman and Katelyn Folkes with set scores of 6-0 and 6-1.
Folkes was replacing one of the other second doubles players, who was on vacation, and picked up her first varsity doubles win.
Next stop, the mighty Tigers defeated Hamilton Township 5-0 on Tuesday.
First singles Riddick won her both her sets 6-0; second singles Huggins won her sets 6-1 and 7-5, and third singles Huffer won her sets 6-1, 7-6.
First doubles Hinton and Jarrell remain undefeated this season winning both their sets 6-0. Second doubles won by forfeit.
The Circleville girls’ tennis team play their next match at home Thursday against Miami Trace at 4:30 p.m.