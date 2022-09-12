featured Circleville girls' volleyball defeats Amanda-Clearcreek Friday night By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Sep 12, 2022 Sep 12, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CIRCLEVILLE — Last Friday night, the Circleville girls’ volleyball team defeated Amanda-Clearcreek 3-0.The set scores were 25-10, 25-18, and 25-22.Senior Morgan Blakeman had a big night with 13 kills, 18 digs, and 10 receptions.Junior Gabby McConnell also had a good night with 18 assists, 12 digs, 3 aces, and 5 kills.Senior Chandler Hayes had 3 aces and 19 digs, the most on her team for the night.Freshman Kayla Fleck had 2 solo blocks on the night, have of the team total of 4.The Circleville girls’ volleyball team had a total of 35 kills, 73 digs, 9 aces, 29 assists, and 43 receptions.After this win, the team is 8-1 overall in the season and 3-1 in the Mid-State League Buckeye Conference.The Circleville girls’ volleyball team is back out on the court for a home game against Liberty Union on Tuesday. Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Volleyball Team Ace Dig Sport Volleyball Kill Assist Team Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes