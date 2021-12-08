CIRCLEVILLE— The Circleville Lady Tigers basketball team is building a rhythm for the season through five games. After a dominant win against cross-town rival Logan Elm on Tuesday, Circleville now holds a 2-3 record on the season.
Facing a young and inexperienced Logan Elm team turned out to be a good opportunity for the girls of Circleville to find their confidence on the court after two straight double-digit losses.
Senior Logan Jones was able to sink five 3-pointers in the game and sophomores Gabby McConnell and Faith Yancey each made one 3-pointer. Overall, eight of the ten players on Circleville ended the night in the scoring column and collectively managed to put up 61 points against the Lady Braves.
Yancey opened the scoring early in the first quarter but it was Jones who had the biggest impact during the first period. Netting 13 of the team’s 23 first quarter points, Jones looked confident and fast on the court. She handled the ball with ease as she raced from defense to offense in a few quick strides.
As time ticked on, the home team clicked more and more. The Lady Tigers took the time to create shots in the offensive zone, passing the ball and shuffling positions to boost their shooting percentage.
On defense, Circleville was about to hold Logan Elm to 13 points in the game.
This season has been a learning one for the Lady Braves. First-year coach Jennifer Blue is playing a small group of nine girls this year. Zophia Karshner, the team’s only senior, made one field goal and had no personal fouls during the game.
A standout player for Logan Elm during the game, was freshman Hannah Rhoads. She and sophomore Ciara Wilson led the team with four total points each. Rhoads also netted the team’s only successful 3-pointer and was one for two on the free throw line.
After the game Coach Blue looked at the positives.
“We moved the ball a lot better in the second half and we were better on defense in the second.”
With such a young team, Blue stressed the importance of progress over perfection, and said the team is focused on growth.
“Our motto is to be better today than what we were yesterday.”
Next up for Circleville is a trip to Amanda to take on the 3-3 Lady Aces who are coming off a 56-20 win over Hamilton Township.
Logan Elm next faces Liberty Union at home on Saturday.
Final: 61-13 Circleville