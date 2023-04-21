CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville baseball team got a 10-8 win against their in-town rivals Logan Elm in a Thursday night game.
The Tigers got off to an early 5-2 lead over Logan Elm by the bottom of the third inning. The Tigers had a 3-run fourth inning, increasing their lead to 8-2. Matt Bradley scored the first run of the inning for the Tigers on a sacrifice fly by Nolan West. Two batters after the score, Logan Smith tripled on a fly ball, giving Austin Gray the chance to score from second base. Smith scored on a sacrifice fly by Brody Brisker, recording the third run for the Tigers in the fourth inning.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Logan Elm scored five runs to cut Circleville’s led to 8-7. Braves’ Kyle Rine was the first to score off an error by Circleville’s pitcher, while Zach Parks advanced to third on the same error. Next up at bat was Zane Seimer who doubled on a fly ball and Circleville had an error. This error allowed Mason Gentry, Parks, and Blayton Reid to score. Before the end of the inning, Kelton Bennington singled on a line drive which let Seimer score to cut Circleville’s led to one.
The Tigers added two runs to their lead in the top of the seventh inning. West singled on a pop fly which let Angelo Travis cross home plate to take a two-point lead. Bradley scored the second run for the Tigers on a walk.
Logan Elm scored one more run but were unable to get the comeback win. Circleville got the 10-8 win over their in-town rival.