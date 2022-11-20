CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville High School gym has a new name.
Tigers’ gym wasrenamed to Horizon Gymnasium during a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday ahead of the boys’ basketball Foundation Game. Both Circleville Middle School teams as well as junior varsity and varsity basketball participated in the Foundation Game day.
The exhibition games were a charity event where all proceeds went to Club Future, Circleville’s chapter of the Drug Free Clubs of America.
“We are really excited to have this opportunity,” Kurt Dieckmann, manager of Community Activations at Horizon, said about the ribbon cutting ceremony. “Circleville is the first city outside of Ross County that we have brought the city Fiber of the Home Program to, so we are super excited to be in the city and to be engaged with the school itself.”
Horizon has brought fiber internet into homes so that students can learn and complete coursework in areas that may not have been serviced before.
Dieckmann said the extension into the school is another way to show the partnership that Horizon has with the city and with education.
“One of the core things we’ve always been focused on is making sure that access to education is part of what we do,” he said.
Horizon’s goal to make sure every student has access to learning matched the goal Brandon Wright, the Athletic Director at Circleville, said Circleville schools has for their students.
“Our goal is to always have a student focus in mind when it comes to enhancing the experiences of our Tigers,” he said. “We are able to enhance the experiences through facilities updates, not just for high school student athletes, but for our biddy and community teams as well.”
Wright said the community wants what is best for the kids.
“In that spirit we owe it to our Tigers now and down the road to maximize their spotlight and make our facilities first class quality for them as much as we can.”
“The ribbon cutting on Horizon Gymnasium is another milestone along that effort as we come together as community, students, and parents to cheer on our students to victory in this refreshed, but familiar hardwood setting,” Wright said.
Cody Carpenter, the head coach of the Circleville varsity boys’ basketball team, discussed how Horizon’s support helps his team and other athletes.
“Horizon was able to be our gym sponsor, and by doing that, the school was able to make some moves with the rims, put a new floor down, and add new lighting.”
It isn’t just about the physical things Horizon helped Circleville do, it’s about how much excitement is in the community and the players.
“We are extremely fortunate for their support, and it was a great moment that we were able to have the ribbon cutting,” Carpenter said.