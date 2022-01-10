CIRCLEVILLE— This year, Circleville High School is inducting two teams into their Athletic Hall of Fame instead of individual players.
The 1980 volleyball team and the 1963 boys’ golf team will both be honored on Saturday Jan 15 during the boys’ basketball game against Bloom-Carroll.
The volleyball team being honored was the first girls’ team in school history to qualify for a state tournament. The team was the Class AA state runner-up after falling to Akron Archbishop Hoban in the championship game. The full roster to be inducted includes eight athletes as well as the head coach and the assistant coach.
The ‘63 boys’ golf team also finished the season as state runners-up. Their success in 1963 was only the second time the team had made it to the state tournament. Collectively, the team finished eight shots behind first place with the help of the three seniors on the team. Those three players will be inducted along with the fourth member of the team, who was a junior in 1963, and the head coach.
The ceremony with take place at 7 p.m. during the break between the JV and varsity games.